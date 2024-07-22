Awards and Honors, RNGD, Fidelity Bank and More

NEW ORLEANS — RNGD, a construction services provider, has earned recognition as the 2024 Engineering News-Record Texas & Louisiana Contractor of the Year. This honor reflects the company’s revenue growth and high-profile projects.

RNGD said it achieved a 26% increase in 2023 revenue, reporting $241 million within the five-state ENR region of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Arkansas. The company’s total 2023 revenue of $261 million positions RNGD at No. 383 on the ENR 2024 Top 400 Nationwide Contractors list.

Here are more recent awards and honors:

- Sponsors -

New Orleans-based Fidelity Bank has earned the 2024 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award, an honor reserved for financial institutions that “created measurable impact and displayed exceptional achievement during the annual America Saves Week campaign.”



Fidelity is one of nine banks and eight credit unions honored with this distinction out of more than 4,600 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place April 8-12, 2024, as part of Financial Capability Month.

For the second consecutive year, Ochsner Health, a regional nonprofit healthcare system, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Ochsner’s inclusion on this year’s list highlights the health system’s “dedication to delivering excellence in inclusivity, employee empowerment and innovative culture.”

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conduct a large-scale employer study based on 1.5 million company reviews from more than 250,000 employees. Ochsner Health was awarded a five-star rating in the large-size company category.

Touro announced that it has received accreditation under the American College of Surgeons National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States after skin cancers. Programs accredited by the NAPBC follow a model for organizing and managing a breast center to facilitate multidisciplinary, integrated, and comprehensive breast cancer services. The NAPBC focuses on the spectrum of a patient’s journey with breast cancer or breast disease, including prevention, screening, treatment, and survivorship. By setting high standards, NAPBC accreditation guides breast centers in providing comprehensive breast care based on scientific evidence.

- Sponsors -

New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has announced that Megan Brummer is its 2024 Teacher of the Year. Brummer, an educator at Samuel Green Charter School, teaches multiple grades. She has also established several student clubs.

In its inaugural year, Firemen’s Federal invited nominations for outstanding K-12 educators from public, charter, and private schools across Louisiana and Mississippi. An external committee selected the winner based on their expertise and positive impact on their students and communities.

Jones Walker recently earned national recognition from two separate sources for 2024: Chambers USA and the Legal 500 United States Guide.

A total of 88 Jones Walker lawyers were ranked in the 2024 edition of Chambers USA (51 in New Orleans), the world’s leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades. Attorneys and law firms are selected for inclusion based on submissions by legal practices, interviews, research, and client references.

A total of 47 Jones Walker attorneys have been recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2024 guide (29 in New Orleans). The rankings are based on feedback from 300,000 in-house peers and Legal 500’s access to law firms deals and confidential matters, which are independently assessed by their researchers.

Law firm Kean Miller has been recognized in The American Lawyer’s 2024 Diversity Scorecard. The annual survey ranks more than 200 law firms across a series of metrics, which are then combined into an overall diversity score. The survey tracks the percentage of racially and ethnically diverse lawyers and partners in law firms as well as the percentage of minorities in leadership roles, in equity partner positions, and among the hires, departures, and promotions of partners.

Kean Miller is ranked 108 on the 2024 Diversity Scorecard: Minority Representation. There are 208 law firms listed, ordered by diversity score, which considers the percentages of minority attorneys overall, as well as in partner and leadership ranks. Kean Miller is the only Baton Rouge-based firm recognized and is ranked second among six Louisiana-founded law firms.

Get Online NOLA has received a national award for Best Web Design Concept for its newly launched website. The woman-owned web design and digital marketing firm completely revamped its website in honor of a decade in business.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across multiple categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners. Recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field.

University of New Orleans professor Lothar Birk is the 2024 recipient of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers’ William H. Webb Medal for outstanding contributions to education in naval architecture, marine or ocean engineering. Birk, who joined UNO in 2004, is a professor and undergraduate program coordinator in the Boysie Bollinger School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

“Dr. Birk has had an amazing career that has contributed to the education of naval architecture and marine engineering through excellence in teaching, research and service,” said Lizette Chevalier, dean of the Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering.

LSU Health New Orleans Dr. Laura T. Hetzler has earned the 2023 Rosalind Franklin Society Award in Science for her contributions, including the “paper of the year” in facial nerve reanimation and research. Hetzler is vice chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and director of the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Aa native of Opelousas, Hetzler earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Loyola University in Chicago.

LWCC has been recognized as one of the “most fiscally stable, best operated, and highest performing insurance companies in the nation” thanks to its inclusion on Ward’s 50, an annual list of top-performing U.S. insurers. The ranking compares nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies domiciled in the United States, evaluating staffing, operations, finances, business practices and overall operations. Only the top one percent make the Ward’s 50 list, which LWCC has achieved 19 times.

“The criteria to achieve inclusion in Ward’s 50 is stringent,” said Kristin W. Wall, president and CEO of LWCC. “Being recognized as one of the top 50 insurers in America again this year is a testament to our team’s dedication to our purpose of helping Louisiana thrive.”

Bollinger Shipyards was presented with the 2023 “Excellence in Safety Award” by the Shipbuilders Council of America for its record of safety in the shipyard industry. Bollinger has been the recipient of the award for Excellence in Safety for 19 consecutive years.

SCA, the national association for the shipyard industry, presented the award to Bollinger’s President and CEO Ben Bordelon at its annual meeting in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the company’s exceptional record of safety, enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention over the past year.