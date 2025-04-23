Award-Winning Journalist Announced as Holy Cross Commencement Speaker

WESTWEGO, La. (press release) – The University of Holy Cross announced national award-winning television journalist Charisse Gibson as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025. The ceremony will take place on May 18 at noon at the Alario Center in Westwego, LA.

Charisse Gibson is a respected National Edward R. Murrow and multiple Emmy award-winning Journalist, Producer, and Evening News Anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans, LA. She has become a trusted voice in journalism and is known for her in-depth reporting and passion for uplifting underrepresented voices in the community.

Her work reflects her deep connection to the community and its people. She has earned many accolades for her coverage of social justice, culture, and education in New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Her thought-provoking series and features such as “Treme: Death of a Neighborhood, Survival of a Culture,” “Victims of Progress” and “The Story Behind the Standoff” give historical context to pivotal moments in American History, amplifying the lived experiences of marginalized groups.

Charisse is known for her poise, personality, and professionalism when at the anchor desk; leading the WWL Louisiana News Team through countless hours of hurricane coverage, breaking news, and political coverage.

She also invites guests who give social commentary on societal ills. This is highlighted in the “Wounded City” Documentary and Round Table conversation where politicians, education advocates, and first responders discuss ways to decrease crime in New Orleans.

Her impactful project “The Talk: A Hard Conversation About Race in America” won the first regional and national Edward R Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It also inspired community members to start a non-profit for youth mentorship.

“We’re honored to welcome Charisse Gibson as our commencement speaker,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, President of the University of Holy Cross. “Her tireless efforts to promote the community align perfectly with our university’s mission to empower students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

Outside the newsroom, Charisse advocates for diversity in media, emphasizing the importance of inclusive representation in newsrooms. As President of the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists, she has led dozens of journalists in programming aimed at media education, inclusive storytelling, mentorship, and scholarship. She, along with her NOABJ colleagues, produced the NOABJ Scholarship Jazz Brunch, raising more than $30,000 for college students majoring in journalism.

- Sponsors -

Charisse is a proud HBCU graduate of Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. She has a beautiful fur baby and is a loving aunt to her nephews SJ and Rue. She is also an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists, and a Dori J Maynard Fellow for the Society of Professional Journalists

“I’m excited to address the graduating class of the University of Holy Cross and celebrate their achievements,” said Gibson “Commencement is a special moment in the lives of graduating students, and I look forward to sharing my life’s experiences and encouragements as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

For more information about the University of Holy Cross commencement ceremony, please visit https://www.uhcno.edu.

About the University of Holy Cross

A fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Students enjoy a personalized academic experience on an active campus where they are encouraged to explore spiritual values and pursue service opportunities. Some of the university’s most distinctive programs are in nursing, business, education, counseling and health sciences. The university was founded in 1916 as a mission of the Marianites of Holy Cross, whose distinguished history of educating minds and hearts dates to 1848.