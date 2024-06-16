Avondale Global Gateway Purchase and Sale Agreement Expires on June 17

NEW ORLEANS — On June 14, the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) and T. Parker Host (Host) announced both parties have mutually agreed to conclude negotiations and will allow the purchase and sale agreement for Avondale Global Gateway to expire on June 17.

“Avondale Global Gateway is the future of manufacturing and commerce on the West Bank of the Mississippi River. We continue to believe in the possibilities and trajectory of this property and the need for a publicly owned facility of this type on the West Bank to attract new industries and unleash record economic development for the region,” said Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews in a press release.

Host will continue to own and operate Avondale Global Gateway as it has since purchasing it in 2018.

Adam Anderson, Host Chairman and CEO, released this statement:

“The Port of South Louisiana has set a record for growth under Paul’s leadership, so when they approached us to partner on the development of Avondale Global Gateway, we welcomed the idea. We believe in Paul’s vision for the site, which would accelerate growth, establish much needed public docks on the West Bank and benefit the entire state of Louisiana.

“While the partnership with the Port of South Louisiana will not move forward, the proposed Avondale Global Gateway acquisition brought to light what so many have observed for so long — our state needs a coordinated strategy directing public port investments. I applaud and wholeheartedly support Gov. Landry’s and the state legislature’s effort to do just that through the pending Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission. In light of the commission’s forthcoming master plan, the right thing for us to do is let the current purchase agreement expire and allow the commission to do its work.

“Since we acquired Avondale in 2018, we have worked to create a deepwater logistics and manufacturing hub that could transform the economy of the West Bank. Prosperity at Avondale Global Gateway will continue under our ownership. Just like our headquarters, the future of Host is here in Jefferson Parish.”

Founded in 1923, Host specializes in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. In 2018, it acquired the former Avondale Shipyard. In 2022, Host reopened the site as Avondale Global Gateway, a center of multimodal commerce. In 2023, the company relocated its headquarters from Norfolk, Virginia to Avondale.

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana is a 54-mile port district on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.