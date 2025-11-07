Avondale Global Gateway Marks Cleanup Milestone Amid Strong Growth

AVONDALE, La. — Avondale Global Gateway (AGG) has announced that the historic Avondale Shipyard has been officially certified asbestos-free, marking the completion of a years-long environmental cleanup effort and another major step in the site’s transformation into a modern, sustainable logistics hub.

For decades, the former shipyard was a cornerstone of American shipbuilding but also a symbol of the industrial hazards of its time. Following AGG’s acquisition of the property, a mission was set from day one: identify and safely remove all asbestos-containing materials from the 254-acre site. An extensive environmental cleanup began in early 2019, and in August 2022, Avondale received a “No Further Action” letter from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Although no additional action was required, AGG continued to pursue complete remediation. The company oversaw repeated inspections, sampling, and abatement verification conducted by an environmental consulting firm in accordance with state and federal standards. The firm’s final report confirmed that the property is fully asbestos-free.

“This great site’s legacy has had an asterisk by it for many years, and we wanted to physically purge that part of Avondale’s history,” said CEO Adam Anderson. “The restored property is growing commerce, industry, and job opportunities on the West Bank.”

Ongoing Growth and Community Investment

The completion of asbestos abatement is part of AGG’s ongoing commitment to safety, sustainability, and stewardship of one of Louisiana’s most storied industrial sites. With more than 200 employees and plans to add over 50 more in the coming months, AGG continues to invest in people and services.

Avondale Global Gateway is experiencing strong momentum as businesses increasingly turn to the site for its logistics advantages, which help reduce supply chain costs. AGG reported 30% growth in 2025 and projects an additional 35% increase in 2026, reflecting its expanding workforce and service offerings designed to meet rising customer demand.

About T. Parker Host

T. Parker Host (Host) is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring, and marine assets. Founded in 1923, the company has developed a strong reputation for its expertise, transparency, and high standards of service. In 2022, Host reopened the former Avondale Shipyard as Avondale Global Gateway, a center of multimodal commerce employing hundreds of Louisianians. The company relocated its headquarters to Jefferson Parish in 2023. Learn more at www.tparkerhost.com.