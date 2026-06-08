AVEX Expansion to Bring 845 Jobs to Acadiana

NEW IBERIA, La. – Aviation Exteriors Louisiana LLC (AVEX) is expanding its operations at Acadiana Regional Airport through a more than $74 million hangar and site development project expected to support 845 potential new jobs in the Acadiana Region. Louisiana Economic Development is supporting the project through a $10 million investment from the state’s FastSites program that will fund critical infrastructure improvements at the airport’s P1 Site, accelerating development timelines and strengthening Louisiana’s inventory of project-ready industrial assets.

As part of the project, the Iberia Parish Airport Authority will construct and own a new 132,290-square-foot aircraft maintenance hangar and related site and infrastructure improvements. AVEX will lease the new facility to expand its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, increasing specialized aircraft maintenance and finishing capacity in Iberia Parish while reinforcing Louisiana’s position in aerospace and aviation.

“FastSites is about making disciplined investments that create long-term returns for Louisiana and our people. As development moves forward, those dollars return to the state and can be reinvested into the next generation of sites and infrastructure projects, creating a sustainable model that continues positioning Louisiana to win. We are proud to support AVEX’s continued growth and are grateful for their continued commitment to our state,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

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As part of the FastSites program, the investment at Acadiana Regional Airport’s P1 Site is structured to return capital to the state as development moves forward. The Cooperative Endeavor Agreement outlines a repayment schedule that will return 100% of the investment to the fund by Aug. 1, 2034, allowing Louisiana to reinvest those funds into future site and infrastructure projects statewide.

The company is expected to create 249 direct new jobs while retaining 183 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 596 indirect new jobs, for a total of 845 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“This expansion represents more than just physical growth—it’s a commitment to our people and our community. From day one, our mission has been to create opportunities, invest in local talent, and build something that delivers lasting economic value. This new hangar allows us to do even more of that. We are proud to grow here in New Iberia, creating meaningful careers while contributing to the economic vitality of this community. It’s truly a win-win for AVEX, state of Louisiana, Iberia Parish and a great development opportunity for the Acadiana Regional Airport,” said Aviation Exteriors Owner and CEO Jerry Hernandez.

Acadiana Regional Airport’s P1 Site was certified through LED Certified Sites program and later selected as one of 19 sites statewide to move forward in the inaugural FastSites round. The state’s investment builds on that work by advancing airport infrastructure tied to AVEX’s expansion, connecting Louisiana’s site readiness efforts to new jobs, investment and growth in aerospace and aviation.

“The East Side Development Project is a huge step in developing an economic and workforce development driver for the Acadiana Region. We commend the federal and state funding sources that have made this dream a reality, and this couldn’t be possible without the dedication of our federal, state and local political delegations to bring this project to fruition. Hopefully, this project will lead to continuous growth for Aviation Exteriors, the Acadiana Regional Airport and the Acadiana Region as a whole. I thank the Iberia Parish Airport Authority commissioners and employees for their hard work developing this project,” said Acadiana Regional Airport Executive Director Maurice “Moe” Songy.

AVEX Expansion Details

The expansion will include a three-bay aircraft maintenance hangar capable of servicing B767-size aircraft, along with expanded administrative offices, shops, warehousing and training facilities. The added space will allow AVEX to increase capacity for transport category aircraft maintenance, structural repair and finishing work, building on the company’s growth at Acadiana Regional Airport.

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Founded in 1990 as a commercial aircraft painting business, AVEX has grown into a full-service aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul provider at Acadiana Regional Airport. The company serves commercial, corporate and military aircraft through transport category aircraft heavy maintenance, structural repairs, full aircraft paint services and passenger-to-freighter conversion capabilities, supporting nationally competitive aviation work from New Iberia.

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting step forward for the Acadiana Regional Airport and Iberia Parish. The East Side Development Project reflects our continued commitment to growing our aviation sector and supporting companies like Aviation Exteriors that are creating quality jobs and driving investment in our community,” said Iberia Industrial Development Foundation President and CEO Mike Tarantino.

Site preparation has already begun, and construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

“FastSites changes the way Louisiana competes for projects like this. Rather than letting infrastructure become a barrier to Aviation Exteriors’ expansion, this investment is helping turn a prepared site into new aviation maintenance capacity and new opportunities for our people,” said Louisiana State Representative Beau Beaullieu.

To further the project in New Iberia, the state also offered AVEX a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant tied to equipment investments and infrastructure improvements. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“This announcement is a powerful example of why One Acadiana has made site readiness a core part of our regional economic development strategy. We commend LED and the state legislature for recognizing the importance of site development funds and for selecting ARA’s P1 in the first round of FastSites investments. AVEX’s expansion on a site certified through our program in 2016 demonstrates how these efforts work together. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and remain committed to expanding Acadiana’s inventory of shovel-ready sites to compete for new jobs and investment,” said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman.