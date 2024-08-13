Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between New Orleans and Connecticut Via Next Generation Boeing 737 Fleet

NEW ORLEANS — Avelo Airlines, which operates a fleet of 19 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircrafts, has announced it will launch a new nonstop route this fall between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Beginning Nov. 14, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Low introductory one-way fares between MSY and HVN start at $79 and travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

In a press release, Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “NOLA – Say hello to Avelo! We are proud to announce new nonstop service between New Orleans and Southern Connecticut, as we introduce a new era of convenient, affordable and reliable travel in New Orleans. This new service will make visiting Southern Connecticut, and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer, easier than ever. This exclusive nonstop service will also make enjoying NOLA’s one-of-a-kind cuisine, historic culture and vibrant nightlife a fast and seamless journey for Connecticut travelers.”

Director of Aviation for MSY Kevin Dolliole added, “We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to New Orleans, expanding our connectivity with this new nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut. This route opens exciting opportunities for our travelers, whether they’re visiting family, exploring new destinations, or traveling for business. Avelo’s commitment to affordability and convenience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional travel experiences for all our passengers.”

HVN is strategically positioned on Connecticut’s coastline, serving as an ideal entry point to the 15 towns of Greater New Haven. Its proximity to major highways and commuter rail lines simplifies travel to the New England and New York areas. Offering a seamless and straightforward travel experience, HVN provides a quick, convenient, and stress-free way to visit Southern Connecticut.

New Haven, the second-largest city in Connecticut and a part of the New York metropolitan area, is renowned for being the home of Yale University. The coastal city is currently undergoing a vibrant resurgence. Just a short walk from the New Haven Green, visitors can find over 100 unique dining options catering to diverse tastes, as well as a rich array of theaters, museums, and shopping venues. Recently, New Haven earned a spot on the New York Times’ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list, joining the ranks of cities like Auckland, London, and Istanbul.

Regardless of the affordable price and convenient connection to the greater New England area, potential passengers might pause. Despite its popularity and widespread use, the Boeing 737 has had several potential drawbacks and has faced scrutiny and safety challenges in recent years, leading to concerns about its overall reliability. However, Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff, clarifies, “We fly the Boeing Next Generation 737s not the Max. The Max planes are the ones having the issues. Avelo operates under a core value of Safety Always and maintains a very safe operation for our customers and our crew members.”

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 5.2 million Customers on over 40,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 54 destinations spanning 25 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo prides itself new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. The airline boasts that its customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.