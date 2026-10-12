Avelo Airlines Adds New Orleans-Dallas Nonstop Service

NEW ORLEANS – Avelo Airlines announced that it will begin new nonstop service between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and McKinney National Airport (DTX), located in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, 2026, Avelo will operate nonstop flights between MSY and DTX on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines back to New Orleans with their announcement of nonstop service to McKinney National Airport,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for MSY. “These flights will offer a convenient new gateway for leisure and business travelers to access the high demand Dallas Metro area, which is among the top three largest markets for passengers flying to and from MSY.”

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The new route is part of Avelo’s continued expansion at McKinney National Airport, where the airline is establishing a new operating base. Commercial flights are scheduled to begin at the airport Nov. 11, coinciding with the opening of a new passenger terminal.

Avelo recently announced four new nonstop destinations from DTX, including New Orleans, Denver, Atlanta and Nashville, bringing its McKinney network to nine destinations. The airline will also add a third Boeing 737 aircraft at its new DTX base.

Avelo launched operations in 2021 and serves 39 destinations across 17 states and Puerto Rico. The airline focuses on connecting smaller airports in major metropolitan areas with nonstop flights.

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Travelers can learn more about the new service and book flights through Avelo Airlines.