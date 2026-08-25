Avala Spine Expands to West Bank

GRETNA, La. – AVALA Spine has expanded its services to the West Bank with a new clinic location in Gretna offering treatment for patients with neck and back pain.

AVALA Spine is a locally owned practice that was formed in 2023 when DISC of Louisiana partnered with AVALA and began operating under the AVALA Spine name. The practice offers conservative treatments and minimally invasive spine surgery for patients with back, neck, leg and arm pain.

The new location is inside the Bone and Joint Clinic at 2600 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 1. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jared Robichaux began seeing patients at the location on Aug. 19.

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Robichaux joined AVALA Spine in 2024 after completing medical school and a neurosurgery residency at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans. He also earned an MBA from LSU Shreveport and is trained in neurological and minimally invasive spine surgery, including robotic-assisted surgery.

Robichaux treats brain and spine conditions including sciatica, disc herniations and degenerative disc disease.

“For patients dealing with chronic neck or back issues, sometimes even the car ride to the clinic can seem unbearable. With those potential struggles in mind, we are excited to offer services in convenient locations to help reduce the time needed to travel to appointments,” Robichaux said.

Appointments at the Gretna location will be available on select Wednesdays.

The Gretna clinic expands AVALA Spine’s footprint to six locations, joining clinics in Covington, Hammond, Houma, Metairie and Slidell.

AVALA Overview

AVALA is a Louisiana-based health care organization providing surgical, medical and specialty care. Its network includes AVALA Hospital, AVALA Surgical Hospital, AVALA Spine and other specialty practices serving patients across Southeast Louisiana.