AVALA Recognized Nationally Among 100 Great Orthopedic Programs

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – AVALA has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 list of “100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs.” The recognition highlights AVALA’s commitment to innovative and providing excellent care to patients in Louisiana and beyond.

Becker’s Hospital Review, a top healthcare industry publication and leading source of information for healthcare decision-makers, selected AVALA based on an assessment of rankings and awards from organizations such as U.S. News & World Report and Healthgrades, as well as nominations and an internal review process. Becker’s Healthcare provides information for healthcare professionals through print, digital, and live event platforms. It offers resources and forums for healthcare leaders to discuss industry trends and challenges.

AVALA’s orthopedic program includes:

Minimally invasive treatments: The hospital offers procedures designed to reduce patient discomfort and recovery time.

The hospital offers procedures designed to reduce patient discomfort and recovery time. Advanced technology: As one of only twelve hospitals with three Stryker Mako robots, AVALA is a leader in robotics-assisted surgeries for total hip replacements, total knee replacements, partial knee replacements, and spine procedures.

As one of only twelve hospitals with three Stryker Mako robots, AVALA is a leader in robotics-assisted surgeries for total hip replacements, total knee replacements, partial knee replacements, and spine procedures. Excellent Patient care: The hospital’s orthopedic surgeons and specialists provide individualized treatment.

The hospital’s orthopedic surgeons and specialists provide individualized treatment. State-of-the-art facilities: AVALA offers a spa-like atmosphere, creating a relaxing and less stressful healthcare experience for patients.

The recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review highlights AVALA’s focus on patient care and its role in orthopedic healthcare.

“AVALA is honored to be among the top 100 hospitals in the United States, and it is recognized for its exceptional orthopedic programs, furthering its mission to enhance the well-being of individuals through innovative and compassionate treatment,” said AVALA sources.

The full list of recognized hospitals and health systems is available here.