AVALA Receives 2025 Press Ganey Award

COVINGTON, La. – AVALA has been recognized as a 2025 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in Patient Experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, AVALA is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering an excellent patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

“This recognition belongs to the people who show up for our patients every single day,” said Joy Melgar, MSN, RN, AVALA Chief Nursing Officer. “Real care happens in the small moments. Taking the extra time to educate and making sure patients feel safe and respected. That’s the experience we hold ourselves accountable to at AVALA.”

AVALA leaders say many patients arrive for surgery with fear and uncertainty, a reality that shapes how care is delivered from the moment they enter the facility. The organization describes its care model as one that prioritizes reassurance, clear communication and patient comfort throughout the surgical experience.

According to AVALA, the facility’s environment is intentionally designed to be calm and welcoming, with an emphasis on minimizing stress for both patients and their families. Staff members are trained to take time to listen, explain procedures and respond to concerns so patients do not feel rushed or overlooked. AVALA notes that family members frequently comment on feeling supported and informed during the process.

The approach, AVALA says, reflects its broader commitment to restoring patient confidence in healthcare by emphasizing comfort, communication and trust as central components of care delivery.

“AVALA is showing what it truly means to deliver compassionate, person-centered care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “Their deep commitment to both patients and caregivers is creating a culture where empathy drives action—and where people feel seen, heard, and supported. It’s a privilege to stand beside them on this journey.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, a leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.