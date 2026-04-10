COVINGTON, La (press release) – AVALA announced that it is the first Northshore hospital to offer the newly FDA-approved TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens (IOL), with procedures now being performed by distinguished ophthalmologist Dr. Satya Reddy.

The TECNIS PureSee IOL represents a significant advancement in cataract surgery technology. Designed as an extended depth of focus (EDOF) lens, it provides patients with a continuous range of vision—helping reduce dependence on glasses while maintaining high-quality visual clarity.

This next-generation lens is the first and only FDA-approved EDOF IOL that maintains contrast sensitivity comparable to a monofocal lens, addressing a long-standing challenge in advanced lens technology.

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“Bringing this level of innovation to our patients is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered care,” said Joy Melgar, MSN, RN, AVALA chief nursing officer. “Being first on the Northshore to offer the TECNIS PureSee IOL reinforces AVALA’s focus on innovation, quality outcomes, and elevating the patient experience.”

The TECNIS PureSee IOL is designed to deliver:

Continuous, high-quality vision across distances.

Reduced visual disturbances such as glare and halos.

High patient satisfaction, with 97% of patients reporting no very bothersome visual disturbances.

A solution that addresses both cataracts and presbyopia in a single procedure.

Dr. Satya Reddy, who is leading the adoption of this technology at AVALA, is among the first surgeons in the region to successfully perform procedures using this advanced lens.

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“This technology allows us to offer patients a more complete visual solution,” said Dr. Reddy. “With TECNIS PureSee®, we are able to restore vision while also enhancing quality of life—helping patients see clearly at multiple distances with fewer visual compromises.”

Cataract surgery remains one of the most commonly performed procedures worldwide, and innovations like TECNIS PureSee are transforming outcomes by giving patients greater visual freedom and improved daily function.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, AVALA continues to invest in leading-edge technologies that strengthen the physician-patient relationship and deliver best-in-class care across Louisiana.