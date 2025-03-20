AVALA Health Network Continues to Receive Multiple Awards

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Besides announcing earlier that it was named in Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 list of “100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs,” AVALA has also announced that it received the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award as well as being named a 2024 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, a global healthcare experience solutions and services company.

2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award

The 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a robust, healthy, and balanced workplace environment that also values employee listening and engagement.

- Sponsors -

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

2024 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence award

AVALA was also named a 2024 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey which is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems based on performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, AVALA is in the top 5% of healthcare providers delivering an excellent patient experience last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities to improve the safety, quality, and experience of care.

“Being recognized for delivering a first-class patient experience is a true reflection of our team’s dedication and passion,” said Joy Melgar, MSN, RN, AVALA Chief Nursing Officer. “The AVALA team prioritizes our patients’ needs above all else. By fostering a supportive and responsive environment, we aim to instill confidence in our care, ensuring every question is addressed, every concern is heard, and every need is met.”

- Sponsors -

The team at AVALA considers each patient’s wants and needs to ensure their stay is calming and painless as possible, saying they work to make the healthcare experience “smoother, safer, and more comfortable for everyone involved.”

“AVALA is redefining what it means to provide compassionate care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and Chairman at Press Ganey. “Their empathetic approach to patients and their unwavering support for staff fosters genuine human connections and a positive, nurturing environment. We’re privileged to be a part of their journey and witness their remarkable achievements.”

ABOUT AVALA

AVALA, a health network with a 21-bed hospital, surgery center, diagnostic imaging, physical and hand therapy, physician clinics, and urgent orthopedic care, offers some of the most innovative and minimally invasive surgeries and procedures in Louisiana. Offering a wide range of specialties and services, including robotic surgery, AVALA scores in the top 6% in the nation when comparing quality healthcare.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.