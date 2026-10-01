Autumn Arrives

October is always one of my favorite months — it’s my birthday month, and the weather is finally changing.

This year, Biz New Orleans is proud to publish the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory and, for the first time, the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory. Look for them in your mailboxes soon. These partnerships reflect what Biz New Orleans is all about — connecting the people, businesses and organizations that drive our region forward. We are honored to publish numerous custom publications for business organizations throughout the region that trust us to tell their stories and showcase their organizations.

There is also a major milestone within the Renaissance Publishing family. Our sister publication, New Orleans Magazine, is celebrating its 60th anniversary. For six decades, the magazine has chronicled the people, food, culture, traditions and unmistakable character that make New Orleans unlike anywhere else. I encourage you to visit MyNewOrleans.com and check out the October anniversary issue.

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October also gives us plenty to celebrate in sports. Congratulations to the Romig and Ehrhardt families, who will be honored by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation at its October 15 honors luncheon. Their families have made remarkable contributions to the sports history and traditions of our community.

And, of course, congratulations to Drew Brees, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer and will join the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor on October 11 during the Saints-Vikings game. Brees will also receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence that day. Fans can commemorate the occasion by ordering the October 11 Saints Gameday Magazine from MyNewOrleans.com.

Finally, mark your calendars for several important business events this month: the Bureau of Governmental Research Annual Luncheon on October 19, the Jefferson Chamber State of Jefferson Luncheon on October 21, and the Tulane Business Forum on October 30.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

All are excellent opportunities to connect with colleagues, exchange ideas and learn more about the issues and opportunities shaping our region.

Here’s to a busy — and exciting — October in Greater New Orleans.

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Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing