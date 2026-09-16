Australian Sicona Battery Technologies Picks New Orleans for U.S. Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS – Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian developer of next-generation battery materials for lithium-ion batteries, will establish its first U.S. facility and U.S. headquarters in New Orleans East, built on its acquisition of ADVANO, a local battery materials company. Operations are expected to begin in mid-September at the New Orleans Regional Business Park (NORBP) facility across from NASA Michoud Assembly Facility, providing Sicona a domestic manufacturing base to accelerate the production of Silicon-Carbon anode materials that supercharge next-gen Lithium-ion batteries.

“Sicona’s decision to build its U.S. headquarters in New Orleans East is a strong signal of confidence in the region’s battery and advanced manufacturing talent and research institutions capabilities to take ideas to large scale production,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “By acquiring ADVANO and scaling their operations, Sicona is growing a global supply chain on top of technology and expertise that were homegrown here, illustrating the ability for global companies to enter the market with a plug and play opportunity that is creating jobs, investment, and economic mobility paths for residents rather than starting from scratch somewhere else.”

Over the next five years, Sicona plans to invest $10.3 million at the NORBP site and expects to create 32 net new jobs with an average annual salary of $101,500, representing 150% of the average parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 52 indirect new jobs, for a total of 84 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

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Sicona will install its own SiCx® silicon-carbon anode production process at the plant and has plans to support existing US customers, while also expanding the operation into a “Super Pilot” facility, with the capability to make enough material for over 3 million battery cells. The planned facility will produce materials for batteries that have a wide variety of applications including AI data center battery backup systems, robotics, power tools, autonomous systems, drones, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, defense, and more.

“This acquisition is a major strategic step in Sicona’s transition from an Australian battery-materials company into a global lithium-silicon battery platform with a permanent operating base in the United States,” said Christiaan Jordaan, Founder and CEO, Sicona Battery Technologies. “ADVANO and the New Orleans Regional Business Park have built an important foundation, and we intend to build on that work as we grow our US operations. We are proud to become part of the Louisiana business community, and we see New Orleans as the right place to build a long-term advanced-manufacturing presence, supported by an experienced industrial workforce and a strong research and engineering base.”

Australian Sicona Battery Technologies Picks New Orleans for U.S. Headquarters. Photo provided by GNO, Inc.

International Recruitment Leads to New Orleans Investment by Sicona

The relationship between Sicona and the region traces back to a business mission to Australia in 2025, where officials from GNO, Inc., World Trade Center New Orleans, Louisiana Economic Development, and other local partners met with Sicona and others to illustrate the international connectivity Louisiana and New Orleans provide foreign companies seeking their entrance to the U.S. market.

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That mission is part of a broader effort to identify and build business relationships and international corporation in key international markets, including Australia, Japan and Western Europe.

To secure the project in New Orleans, the State of Louisiana offered Sicona a competitive incentives package and the opportunity participate in the High Impact Jobs Program, the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, and LED FastStart.

“When a global company chooses Louisiana for its first U.S. facility and headquarters, it speaks to the strength of what we have built here and the opportunity ahead,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Sicona’s investment brings new innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities into Louisiana, creating high-wage careers and expanding the role our state can play in the industries and supply chains shaping America’s future.”

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ADVANO previously developed advanced silicon-based battery materials in New Orleans designed to improve the energy density and performance of lithium-ion batteries, driven by research and administrative functions which will continue to operate from the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park.

The acquisition gives Sicona its first commercial foothold in the United States, pairing its battery materials technology with ADVANO’s local expertise and positioning the combined company to manufacture and ship from New Orleans East rather than overseas.

“Sicona’s decision to establish its first U.S. facility and headquarters in New Orleans East is another sign of the momentum we are building,” said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “This is one of a couple of major investments we’ll be announcing this month in the East, bringing new investment, jobs and opportunity to an area with tremendous potential. And it reinforces why we are pushing our Jobs and Investment Corridors strategy, particularly creating site-ready opportunities along the Michoud Innovation Corridor and Port and Logistics Corridor. We want all of New Orleans East positioned for growth, while making sure our key industrial corridors are ready to compete and move quickly when companies are looking to invest.”

The New Orleans Regional Business Park is the industrial and innovation corridor spanning 7,000 acres and is home to NASA Michoud Assembly Facility, Folgers, U.S. Coast Guard, and more. The Park is served by rail access from six Class I railroads, waterway access, and adjacent to major interstates. GNO Inc. said this makes it a natural fit for a manufacturer looking to scale production close to national supply chains.

The NORBP facility is also 19 miles from Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), providing increased container capacity and the ability for companies to reach more international markets due to the size of the ships that will be able to access the region. It is aligned with the Mayor’s Jobs & Investment Corridor’s initiative targeting new industry and infrastructure across the Michoud Innovation Corridor and the Port and Logistics Corridor.

GNO, Inc. said the alignment between the local, regional and state level is critical in ensuring Sicona’s success and attracting similar investments from domestic and international companies.