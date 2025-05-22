“Aussie Steve” Celebrates Milestone, Grows Home Buyer Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Home Buyer Louisiana, a New Orleans-based real estate investment company that purchases distressed properties, will officially close on its 200th property on May 22. By purchasing homes in any condition, often with fire damage, foundation issues, or legal complications like successions, the Home Buyer Louisiana team helps homeowners sell without having to

NEW ORLEANS – Home Buyer Louisiana, a New Orleans-based real estate investment company that purchases distressed properties, will officially close on its 200th property on May 22. By purchasing homes in any condition, often with fire damage, foundation issues, or legal complications like successions, the Home Buyer Louisiana team helps homeowners sell without having to make repairs.

Home Buyer Louisiana was founded by Stephen Keighery, an Australian entrepreneur who, back in 2018, thought he’d spend six months on vacation in New Orleans. “I had already visited 28 states and countless cities across the U.S., but I felt the strongest connection to New Orleans,” said Keighery. “The idea was always to return to Sydney, but we completely fell in love with the culture, the food, the spirit of the city."

That’s when Keighery started looking into the real estate market in New Orleans and saw an opportunity. "There were so many blighted and neglected homes, just waiting to be brought back to life," said Keighery. "I realized the skills I’d developed scaling a tech company — systems, marketing, process — could actually be applied to solving a very real, local problem.”

In Australia, Keighery was a partner at hipages Group, a technology company that went public on the Australian Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO). He applied the entrepreneurial skills gained from that experience to grow Home Buyer Louisiana, which now operates in Greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the Northshore, and is expanding into the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We started small, just trying to help people sell hard-to-sell houses,” said Keighery. “Now we’ve hit 200 properties and we’re still growing fast.”

When Keighery started Home Buyer Louisiana, he didn’t know anyone in New Orleans. “No network, no connections — just a lot of curiosity and a willingness to learn,” said Keighery. “What helped us grow quickly was approaching real estate like a startup. I had scaled a two-sided marketplace in Australia, so I was used to solving supply-and-demand problems at scale. I brought that same mindset here. We built strong lead generation systems from day one — using digital marketing, direct mail, and referrals to connect with homeowners who needed to sell.”

Growing the business took patience and persistent effort. “The growth wasn’t explosive all at once. It was more about doing the work consistently every day, refining the system, and making sure we delivered on what we promised sellers,” said Keighery.

Building relationships is a critical part of the equation, says Keighery. “We focus heavily on building a strong local network in each market. That means working with reliable contractors, investors, and title companies who understand the nuances of the area and can move efficiently,” said Keighery. “In this business, you’re only as good as the people you partner with — so we take the time to find the right team on the ground before we scale up our activity.”

He says he’s not trying to make Home Buyer Louisiana a national brand, but instead focuses on each city where the company operates. “That takes time, relationships, and a lot of intention,” said Keighery. “This next chapter is exciting. Launching into the Mississippi Gulf Coast means we can bring our solutions to even more sellers in need. These properties drag down neighborhoods and create stress for the families who own them.”

One big challenge is that a lot of the homes Home Buyer Louisiana purchases come with complex human stories. “We’re often working with people who are dealing with a loss in the family, a divorce, financial pressure, or just years of deferred maintenance they can’t afford to fix. Sellers want to know who they’re dealing with. They don’t want a faceless company—they want someone local who actually follows through,” said Keighery. “That’s where we get to make the most impact. We’re not just buying a house — we’re helping someone move on from a burden.”

Another major challenge facing the sector is the rising cost of insurance. “It’s impacting both homeowners and investors,” said Keighery. “For sellers, higher insurance premiums can tip a property from “marginal” to “unaffordable,” especially if it’s older or needs repairs. We’re getting more calls from people who simply can’t afford to keep a house they’ve owned for years.”

The impact of this service can be transformative not just for the people involved, but for the whole neighborhood. “That one change can affect a whole street. It reduces blight, increases property values, and gives contractors and tradespeople steady work. It’s not flashy, but it’s real. And when you do it at scale, you start to see the impact across entire communities.”

Keighery says Home Buyer Louisiana has had people refer their neighbors, family members, and even their own attorney to the company. “It’s because we it took the time to listen and deliver on what we said we’d do,” said Keighery. “That community connection is the most rewarding part of the job.”

Keighery and his family now call New Orleans home. “I love the people here. It’s a place that’s warm, resilient, and entrepreneurial in its own way,” said Keighery. “I love New Orleans and I truly consider it home, but I’ve never tried to act like I’m from here. I’m always going to be Australian — I drink Fosters, I say “mate” too often, and I still mess up a few pronunciations. But that’s part of the charm. I think people appreciate the authenticity. I’m not trying to blend in — I’m just trying to be real and be of service to the community I’ve come to love.”

Visit here for more information about Home Buyer Louisiana.