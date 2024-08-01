August Recap: Openings, Closings & Remodels in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Summer 2024 is almost over and with that comes news of openings, closings and remodels in and around the New Orleans area. Here are some businesses on our radar at the end of August:

Openings:

Future Shock Video, 3206 Banks Street: Those who are nostalgic for the days of mom-and-pop video stores or even Blockbuster have something to smile about: they can now rent movies again in Mid City. The business currently rents out DVDs and VHS tapes and is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. Patrons should note that while the building the store is housed in is up for sale, the video store plans only to relocate in the near future. Rentals start at $3. For more information, visit here.

Meyer Provisions, 7913 Maple Street: Maria Meyer and her family have opened up a store that sells locally sourced produce and staples. When traveling to visit her mother who lives in Italy, Meyer was impressed by the high quality of their food’s ingredients and was motivated to bring a sense of freshness to the New Orleans market scene. Shoppers can anticipate a wide selection of milk, farm eggs, tuna, bagels and breads (from Kosher Cajun NY Deli), jams, truffle products, nuts, cheeses from Murray’s, Italian pasta and Applied Arts brand New Orleans coffee.

Skate Country Westbank, 100 Terry Parkway, Terrytown (Re-Opening): Let the good times roll – literally! The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined Jefferson Parish leaders to celebrate the long-awaited grand reopening of Skate Country Westbank this month. Damaged during Hurricane Ida, the well-known Terrytown roller rink had been closed for nearly three years. Skate Country is currently open in the evenings on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-10 p.m. Admission ranges from $8-$15, depending upon the date and time of the skate session. Skate rental is $5. The company will begin booking parties and events on Aug. 9.

Renovations:

Gentilly Walmart, 4301 Chef Menteur Highway: Upon completion, Gentilly Walmart store associates will host a community celebration to mark the delivery of all the new customer-focused features and amenities that will be available, including a newly painted building as well as an enhanced and refreshed parking lot. There will be expanded online grocery pickup areas with improved lighting and fully remodeled bathrooms with modernized fixtures. Walmart officials say there will be increased inventory in various departments including grocery, fabric and stationary. Other improvements include new flooring and lighting as well as new shopping carts with cell phone holders. Employees will enjoy a remodeled break room experience.

Closings:

Junction Bar & Grill, 3021 St. Claude Avenue: The neighborhood burger spot and beer joint is closing its doors after eight years. When Fharmacy, another burger joint, closed its doors in Mid City, Junction softened the blow. Junction’s businessowners took to Instagram to lament the closing, writing: “The years have been good to us, and You, the People, have been better. Due to many circumstances we’ve kept at bay for long, Junction will be serving the Bywater our last burgers this Saturday, August 3rd, at least for now. We’ll be taking August to determine what the future will hold for 3021 St. Claude Ave, so stay tuned to this page for more to come. But until then, we thank you, we love, and we hope to see you in the coming days as we pour our hearts out into your glasses. Remember, it’s cheers, not tears.”

Rosalita’s, 3304 St. Claude Avenue: The taco establishment has announced it will shutter its doors this month. Owners Laurie Casebonne and Ian Schnoebelen spoke to Eater, saying, “The restaurant business is tough; it typically means a lot of work to break even. I will cherish every moment, particularly the years in the alley when we first met y’all. We have loved getting to know you all and look forward to seeing you on the other side.”

