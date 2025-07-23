Audubon Nature Institute Announces Chief Commercial Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Nature Institute announces the appointment of Cara Banasch as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a newly created role within the organization. Banasch will officially begin her tenure in July 2025.

Banasch brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership and commercial development to Audubon Nature Institute. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, she has held pivotal roles in various organizations, driving growth and innovation. Her expertise in commercial strategy, marketing, and business development will be instrumental in advancing Audubon’s mission.

In her new role as CCO, Banasch will oversee all commercial operations, including marketing, sales, and business partnerships. She will work closely with the executive team to enhance visitor experiences, expand revenue streams, and strengthen Audubon’s position as a leading nature institute.

- Sponsors -

“We are thrilled to welcome Cara to the Audubon family,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President-Chief Executive Officer and L. Ronald Forman Chair in Conservation Leadership of Audubon Nature Institute. “Her visionary leadership and experience in commercial strategy will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization and the communities we serve.”

Banasch expresses her enthusiasm about joining Audubon Nature Institute, saying “I am deeply honored to join Audubon Nature Institute, known for their powerful legacy of conservation, education, and community impact. With extraordinary respect for the talented team in place, I look forward to working alongside them to develop new opportunities, enrich guest experiences, broaden our partnerships, and to serve our locals and visitors with purpose and care for generations to come.”

About Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Nature Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the wonders of nature through its facilities, events, experiences, sustainability initiatives and conservation programs united in the belief that each of us has the power to impact nature and wildlife for the better. This includes Audubon Park, Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium, Audubon Insectarium, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, Audubon Center for Research of Endanger Species, Woldenberg Riverfront Park, and Wilderness Park.