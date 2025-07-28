Audubon Fertility Welcomes Award-Winning Surgeon

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Fertility is proud to welcome Dr. Keith Isaacson, a nationally recognized leader in reproductive surgery and minimally invasive gynecologic procedures, to its esteemed medical team.

With over 30 years of clinical expertise and innovation in women’s reproductive health, Dr. Isaacson brings a legacy of pioneering advancements in gynecologic surgery. He joins Audubon Fertility as a reproductive surgeon and physician, further enhancing the clinic’s commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered fertility care.

Dr. Isaacson is internationally respected for his contributions to minimally invasive gynecology, particularly in the treatment of complex uterine and pelvic conditions that can impact fertility. He is the founding Director of the Center for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and has served as a Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Isaacson has also held leadership roles in key medical societies, including serving as President of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL).

- Sponsors -

His research has been widely published, and he has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters in the fields of endometriosis, uterine anomalies, and hysteroscopic surgery.

Dr. Isaacson is also a co-editor of the widely referenced textbook, “Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery: Evidence-Based Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopic & Robotic Techniques”.

“I’m honored to join the exceptional team at Audubon Fertility. What drew me to this clinic is the shared commitment to truly individualized care, supporting each patient’s journey with the most advanced surgical and fertility treatments available. I’m excited to contribute my expertise to help expand the options we offer, especially for patients with complex gynecologic conditions. Together, we’re working to ensure every patient has the best possible chance to build the family they dream of,” said Dr. Keith Isaacson

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

With his unique combination of clinical skill, academic insight, and compassionate care, Dr. Isaacson is a valuable addition to Audubon Fertility’s multidisciplinary approach to reproductive health.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Isaacson join our team,” said Dr. Lindsay Wells, Medical Director of Audubon Fertility. “His deep expertise in reproductive surgery complements our mission to provide exceptional, individualized fertility care for patients throughout the Gulf South and beyond.”

About Audubon Fertility

Audubon Fertility is a proud member of the Fertility Specialists Network—a national network of seven premier fertility centers grounded in medical excellence and personalized care. Located in the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, Audubon Fertility provides a full spectrum of fertility services, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation, third-party reproduction, and surgical care.

- Sponsors -

Audubon Fertility is known for its personalized and compassionate care, cutting-edge technology, and high success rates. The practice is proud to support all individuals regardless of marital status, gender identity, or sexual orientation, and offers a collaborative, inclusive approach to treatment.

With the addition of Dr. Keith Isaacson, Audubon Fertility further strengthens its position as a center of excellence in reproductive medicine and minimally invasive surgery.