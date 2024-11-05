Audubon Announces Pre-Leasing Underway For Metro At Clearview Luxury Apartments

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Audubon, an Atlanta and Louisiana-based apartment development and management company, announced that pre-leasing is underway for Metro at Clearview, a luxury apartment community in the Metairie suburb of New Orleans.

“As a New Orleans native and current Metairie resident, Metro at Clearview holds special meaning for me as we look to elevate the region’s work, live and play experience,” said Andrew Schwarz, Audubon Founder and CEO. “We’ve designed Metro at Clearview to offer high-end, luxury living spaces that residents can feel proud to call home. I’m incredibly excited about what we’re bringing to this community, and I believe this property will set a new standard for apartment living in the Metairie area.”

The Class-A multifamily building is located at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Clearview Parkway (4409 Trenton Street) and includes 270 luxury apartment homes with 247,860 square feet of space for rent, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The units start at 640 square feet for a studio apartment and go up to 1,419 square feet for a three-bedroom apartment.

Tours and leasing opportunities are available to future residents interested in checking out the property and being put on the waitlist for a unit. The first move-ins at the property are scheduled for mid-November this year.

Residents of Metro at Clearview can expect high-end unit amenities, such as high ceilings, wood-inspired luxury plank flooring, a custom dual-toned kitchen with matte black hardware and more. In select apartments, residents will have access to a private balcony, large kitchen islands, spacious walk-in closets and kitchen pantries.

The community offers 11,000 square feet of amenity space, including a resort style pool, a 24-hour Athletic club with high-end fitness equipment, a yoga studio, a skyline lounge with Metairie views, a Zen Garden, co-working spaces, clubrooms for entertainment, and an artist gallery to offer residents and their guests a sense of place.

Metro at Clearview is adjacent to both the new $115 million Ochsner Regional Medical Center and the $100 million Clearview City Center redevelopment. Residents will be able to walk to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

For more information on Metro at Clearview, including tours and leasing opportunities, visit www.metroclearview.com.