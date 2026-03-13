Auction Planned for 2 Renaissance Hotels

NEW ORLEANS – Two Renaissance hotels in New Orleans are scheduled to be offered for sale through an online commercial real estate auction beginning March 23, reflecting continued activity in the city’s hospitality investment market. The properties coming to market through RealINSIGHT Marketplace, an online auction platform used for commercial real estate transactions, are:

the 219-room Renaissance New Orleans Arts/Warehouse District Hotel at 700 Tchoupitoulas St.

the 275-room Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette Hotel at 817 Common St.

The sales process is being handled by brokerage firm JLL in conjunction with the platform.

The offerings come as hotel investors continue to adjust to higher interest rates and tighter lending conditions that have slowed traditional hotel investment sales and prompted some owners to explore alternative sale processes such as online auctions.

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Renaissance New Orleans Arts/Warehouse District Property

The Renaissance New Orleans Arts/Warehouse District hotel opened in 2003 and contains approximately 168,000 square feet.

Located near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the National WWII Museum, the full-service property includes meeting space, on-site food and beverage outlets and a rooftop pool with cabanas.

Industry marketing materials describe the property as positioned to capture group business tied to conventions as well as corporate and leisure travel associated with the surrounding Arts/Warehouse District, which has seen continued tourism and mixed-use development in recent years.

Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette – French Quarter

Auction Sale Planned for 2 Renaissance Hotels – Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette. Photo image from the Marketplace website.

The Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette hotel opened in 2001 and contains 275 guest rooms across 18 floors on roughly 0.8 acres.

Located in the French Quarter area near Bourbon Street, Jackson Square and Caesars New Orleans, the property includes approximately 8,400 square feet of meeting space along with food and beverage operations and other full-service amenities.

Because hotel development in the French Quarter is highly restricted by long-standing development limits, existing properties in the district often attract investor interest when they become available.

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Value-Add Opportunities

Marketing materials for both properties indicate potential for performance improvements through renovations to guestrooms and public spaces, along with operational changes by a future owner.

Both hotels operate under Marriott International’s Renaissance brand, which provides access to the company’s reservation system and loyalty program.

Hospitality Market and Sales Trends

Recent tourism data suggests New Orleans’ hotel sector has largely stabilized following the pandemic-era downturn. According to industry tracking firms such as STR, the city’s hotel occupancy and room rates have recovered significantly in recent years, supported by convention activity at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, major festivals and steady leisure travel. Investors continue to monitor how rising operating costs and interest rates affect hotel valuations and capital spending decisions.

Online auction platforms have become increasingly common in commercial real estate sales as buyers and sellers navigate shifting capital markets. Industry analysts say auctions can accelerate the sale process while expanding the pool of potential investors, particularly during periods when traditional financing is tighter and property valuations are adjusting. The format can allow sellers to test market demand and establish pricing more quickly than conventional negotiated transactions.

The dual offering highlights continued investor attention on New Orleans’ tourism and convention-driven hospitality sector, which relies heavily on visitor demand tied to major events, festivals and the city’s convention business.