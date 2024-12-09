Attorney Marion D. Floyd Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS, LA (press release) – Louisiana is home to a growing nonprofit sector. In 2014, there were approximately 12,815 nonprofits in the state. Today, based on 2023 data, there are over 20,000 non-profit organizations employing over 150,000 Louisianians. Approximately 4,500 organizations have revenues ranging from $100,000 to $4 million, and those small to medium sized nonprofits are filing the gaps in our communities. The Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits is a statewide member organization serving as a centralized resource hub for capacity building through education, training and collaborative opportunities.

New Board Chair Marion D. Floyd has B.A. and M.A. degrees from Louisiana State University. He completed a graduate certificate in management information Systems, from the American University in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola University College of Law.

In addition to working as an attorney in private practice, he serves as Magistrate, City of

Kenner Mayor’s Court. Additionally, he serves on the Trial Advocacy faculty at L.S.U.

Law School as well as adjunct professor at Southern University Law Center.

His community service includes membership on the board of directors of the Young Men

Illinois Club, Inc., Jugs Social Club, Inc./Krewe of NOMTOC, and the Zulu Community

Services Foundation. Additionally, he serves as Grand Legal Advisor, MW Prince Hall

Grand Lodge of Louisiana and President, Eureka Commanders of the Rite, USC-AASR,

PHA, SJ. He is a member of the Platta Temple #15, AEAONMS, Rho Phi and Lambda

Kappa Kappa chapters, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He serves as co-chairman of the

International Intellectual Property Team, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Floyd’s major objective as Board Chair is to increase exposure for the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits by increasing the awareness of the organization in the nonprofit and corporate sectors to assist our organizations with sustainability and resources for those who need services in our area.

Mr. Floyd has been married to Cheryl Floyd for 44 years. They have three children:

Ashley, Jonathan and Dean as well as two amazing granddaughters, Raegan and Chelbi.