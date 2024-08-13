Attention, Entrepreneurs: IDEAinstitute Applications Due Aug. 27

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village is accepting applications through Aug. 27 for its Fall 2024 idea-stage accelerator program, IDEAinstitute. The 10-week program, which begins September 4 and ends November 21, is designed to give entrepreneurs the knowledge and expertise needed to turn an idea into a scalable business. The program is offered in a hybrid format of one-night-a-week virtual classes, in-person networking events and mentorship. IDEAinstitute concludes with a pitch competition.

“IDEAinstitute is the gateway to building a high-growth startup in the Gulf Coast region,” said Jon Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of The Idea Village, in a press release. “For founders who are not sure how to realize their idea or scale their business, IDEAinstitute is a good first step because it connects emerging entrepreneurs with the advice and coaching they need to generate meaningful traction,” he said.

Businesses that thrive in IDEAinstitute are encouraged to also apply to other Idea Village programs such as IDEAfuel, for BIPOC founders, and VILLAGEx, for founders ready to scale existing companies and raise venture capital.

IDEAinstitute’s Pitch Night winner will receive a cash prize that helps them grow their business beyond its early stage. Founder Valencia Belle of test preparation company S.C.H.O.O.L.S. won Pitch Night in Fall 2023, and has recently completed The Idea Village’s VILLAGEx accelerator.

“To truly go from concept to creation of an idea takes a village, literally,” said S.C.H.O.O.L.S. founder Valencia Belle. “My company would not be on track to earn $1 million in annual recurring revenue this year without the guidance and mentorship of IDEAinstitute. Without them, my pitch would not be as potent and my messaging would not be as meaningful,” she said.

IDEAinstitute has expanded dramatically in recent years, serving over 600 founders since the start of the program in 2019. It aims to play a critical role in building the Gulf Coast’s startup pipeline and training the next generation of startup founders.

The program includes critical learnings and support for entrepreneurial development, including:

Instruction in customer development, business planning, market validation, and pitch creation,

Opportunities to network with peers, specifically fellow entrepreneurs and active founders of other idea-stage companies,

Structured coaching from The Idea Village’s network of industry experts and startup mentors,

Opportunities to participate in other Idea Village accelerator programs designed for later-stage companies such as IDEAfuel and VILLAGEx.

Applications from local, regional and national entrepreneurs will be accepted until Aug. 27, 2024 and can be submitted at no cost. Those accepted into the program will need to pay the IDEAinstitute program fee of $285 or apply for a scholarship based on merit and financial need. Learn more and apply: https://www.ideavillage.org/ideainstitute