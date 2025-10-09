AT&T & St. Tammany Partner on $10M Broadband Expansion

ST. TAMMANY, La. – AT&T is donating $25,000 to the Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany and partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana to distribute 70 refurbished laptops to local students. The community investments are part of a $10.1 million public-private project to expand AT&T Fiber to nearly 2,400 homes and businesses across St. Tammany Parish.

“Our future depends on how well we connect, literally and economically,” said State Senator Beth Mizell. “Expanding fiber in St. Tammany Parish means more local businesses can compete, more students can keep up, and more families can stay plugged into opportunity.”

Expanding Broadband Access Across St. Tammany

The broadband project is being jointly funded by AT&T and St. Tammany Parish Government, which allocated federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to help expand high-speed internet access. The parish will invest $4.8 million, while AT&T will contribute $5.3 million to extend fiber connectivity across the region.

- Sponsors -

“Broadband expansion isn’t just connectivity; it’s an investment in our community’s future,” said Parish President Mike Cooper. “And in St. Tammany Parish, expanded communications networks helps close the digital divide and pave the way for progress.”

Work began earlier this year on the project’s engineering and design, with completion targeted for late 2026. Local residents and businesses can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address at att.com/notifyme.

“Equipping students with devices is a strategic step toward a more connected and informed society, where no student is left behind in the ever-evolving landscape of education,” said Cleveland Wester, President & CEO, Youth Services Bureau. “By leveling the playing field, we give students access to the tools they need to reach their full potential, both now and in the future.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

AT&T is among the nation’s largest fiber internet providers, offering a network built for reliability and high performance. Its fiber service supports simultaneous streaming, uploading, and online gaming across multiple devices with minimal lag.

“We are proud to once again collaborate with St. Tammany Parish to expand our fiber network and help bridge the digital divide,” said Eric Jones, regional director, external and legislative affairs, AT&T Louisiana. “By working with local leaders like President Cooper, we are bringing ultra-fast, reliable connectivity to more homes and businesses across the parish. AT&T is committed to investing in St. Tammany Parish and helping build a brighter, more connected future for everyone.”

The company also offers low-cost options such as Access from AT&T, which provides eligible low-income households with affordable home internet service at speeds ranging from 100 megabits to 1 gigabit per second.

- Sponsors -

Customers are also covered under the AT&T Guarantee, the company’s service pledge that applies to both its wireless and fiber networks. The initiative emphasizes dependable connectivity, competitive pricing and responsive customer support.

Beyond its infrastructure investments, AT&T is focused on expanding digital inclusion through programs that make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable. The company’s offerings include flexible plans designed to meet a range of needs, such as Access from AT&T, a low-cost program that provides eligible households with internet speeds between 100 megabits and 1 gigabit per second. Efforts like these complement AT&T’s fiber expansion in St. Tammany Parish, where improving broadband access is central to bridging the digital divide.

“Investing in Louisiana’s future means supporting the young people who will shape it,” said AT&T Louisiana President David Aubrey. “Whether it’s helping Youth Services Bureau continue its vital work or making sure students in St. Tammany Parish have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond, we’re proud to be part of these efforts. These collaborations reflect our ongoing commitment to lift up communities and close the digital divide across Louisiana.”

About the Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany

The Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children, families, and youth in crisis across St. Tammany and Washington parishes. Through programs such as CASA, Crossroads, FINS, and TASC, the organization provides advocacy, counseling, and diversion services that promote accountability, strengthen families, and help young people build positive futures.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana

The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana provides safe, supportive spaces for young people to learn, grow, and reach their full potential. Serving youth across eight parishes, the organization offers after-school and summer programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development, empowering members to become caring, responsible citizens and leaders in their communities.

About AT&T

AT&T serves more than 100 million customers across the United States through its wireless and fiber networks, providing the infrastructure that keeps families, businesses and communities connected. Building on a legacy that began with the first telephone call more than 140 years ago, the company continues to evolve its technology with 5G and multi-gigabit internet services.

Recognized as one of the nation’s largest fiber internet providers, AT&T delivers high-speed, reliable connectivity designed to support education, business growth and digital inclusion. The company is also investing heavily in public-private partnerships to expand broadband access and close the digital divide in communities nationwide. More information is available at about.att.com.