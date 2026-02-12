AT&T Invests in Mardi Gras Network Readiness

NEW ORLEANS – AT&T has taken proactive steps to strengthen its wireless network and support first responders along parade routes and throughout high-traffic areas across the city as New Orleans prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors for Mardi Gras.

In advance of the festivities, AT&T engineers have adjusted network settings to optimize Band 14 coverage along Mardi Gras parade routes in New Orleans.

Band 14 is the dedicated spectrum that powers FirstNet®, the nationwide public safety communications platform built specifically for first responders. These enhancements help ensure reliable connectivity for police, fire, EMS, and other public safety agencies during one of the city’s busiest times of the year.

- Sponsors -

To further enhance coverage and capacity for the large crowds expected throughout the celebration, AT&T has deployed nine Cell on Wheels (COWs) at strategic locations across the parade footprint. These temporary mobile cell sites are designed to support commercial wireless traffic for everyday customers, helping residents and visitors stay connected, share moments, and access information during Mardi Gras. The COWs are also equipped with Band 14, providing additional connectivity for first responders operating in the area.

“Mardi Gras is one of the largest and most dynamic events in the country, and preparation is critical,” said David Aubrey, President, AT&T Louisiana. “Our teams work well in advance to help ensure first responders have the connectivity they need and that customers can stay connected throughout the celebrations.”

AT&T Statewide Expanded Coverage

From 2019–2023, AT&T invested nearly $2.1 billion in wireless and wireline networks in Louisiana to increase reliability, coverage and overall performance.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

That investment has supported expanded 5G coverage, continued growth of AT&T Fiber and enhancements to public safety communications infrastructure, including FirstNet® Band 14 deployments statewide. Nationally, the company recently surpassed 30 million fiber locations passed, part of a long-term expansion strategy aimed at strengthening connectivity for both residential customers and first responders.