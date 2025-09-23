AT&T, Human I-T Donate 300 Laptops to Jazz & Heritage Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – AT&T and Human I-T announced they have provided the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation with 300 refurbished laptops and backpacks stuffed with school supplies to distribute to local students and families in need.

“For too many families in our community, the cost of a computer or school supplies can be a barrier to opportunity,” said Congressman Troy A Carter, Sr. (LA-02). “Events like this help level the playing field and open doors for New Orleans students.”

“The digital divide is a barrier—but one we can solve. Access to technology is now a basic tool for learning, creating, and participating in the rich cultural life of New Orleans and the wider world,” said Blake-Anthony Johnson, CEO, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. “Through our year-round programs and initiatives, the Foundation ensures students and neighbors have the digital access they need to engage, create, and thrive. In a special collaboration with AT&T and Human I-T, we’re expanding that impact even further.”

- Sponsors -

“Some of the most creative kids I’ve ever met just needed the right tools to bring their ideas to life,” said Gabe Middleton, CEO & Co-Founder of Human-I-T. “That’s what this is about. Making sure students in New Orleans can learn, connect, and create with confidence. It’s an honor to work with AT&T, the Jazz & Heritage Foundation, and Congressman Carter to support the next generation of thinkers, makers, and storytellers.”

This event is part of a broader AT&T employee effort to help bridge the digital divide and distribute 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and laptops to students in qualifying households as they head back to school. The backpacks included supplies like notebooks, pencils and headphones, as well as cards of encouragement written by AT&T employees.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like the Jazz & Heritage Foundation to help level the playing field for local students,” said Lin Whitehouse, AVP, Federal Relations, AT&T. “Connectivity is vital for students, and we’re glad we can provide these resources to those that need them most.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, millions nationwide still don’t have access to the internet or connected devices needed to fully participate in the online world, an issue known as the digital divide.

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

About the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation uses proceeds generated by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell and additional funds for year-round programs in education, economic development, and cultural enrichment, including initiatives like the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Congo Square Lecture Series, Class Got Brass, youth workshops, grants, music industry workshops, and festivals such as the Crescent City Blues & BBQ, Tremé Creole Gumbo, Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco and Congo Square Rhythms.

- Sponsors -

These free programs aim to support Louisiana’s cultural community and are complemented by assets like Jazz & Heritage radio station WWOZ 90.7FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive, and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. For more information, visit www.jazzandheritage.org.

About Human-I-T

Human-I-T is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the digital divide by refurbishing donated technology and providing it to individuals and organizations in need. Through its efforts, Human-I-T diverts e-waste from landfills and creates opportunities for underserved communities to thrive in the digital age.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era.

For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and those on tribal lands, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.