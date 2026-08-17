NEW ORLEANS – Drybar Uptown New Orleans, a Magazine Street business specializing in professional blowouts, is focused on helping busy professionals, parents and anyone looking to save time on hair styling.

The location, which opened at 6101 Magazine St. in 2023, is owned by Stephanie A. Parker, a New Orleans native who made the move into entrepreneurship after more than 25 years in executive leadership at AT&T.

Now Parker is expanding her franchise business beyond Louisiana, with a second Drybar location opening this year in Prosper, Texas.

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The idea for the New Orleans location originated with Parker’s daughter, who already enjoyed the Drybar brand and experience before attending Tulane University. After arriving in New Orleans and finding that the brand did not have a location in the city, she suggested her mother open one.

“One day she simply asked, ‘Mom, why don’t we open one?’” Parker said. “That conversation became the beginning of a completely new chapter in my career.”

At the time, Parker had spent more than 25 years in executive leadership at AT&T, overseeing operations, customer experience, sales and business strategy. She had led hundreds of employees and managed multimillion-dollar budgets.

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“I reached a point where I wanted to build something of my own that would allow me to create opportunities for others while making a direct impact in the communities I love,” Parker said.

Franchise ownership, she said, offered a natural transition from her corporate career, while Drybar aligned with her experience in operations, customer service and developing employees.

“Throughout my corporate career, my passion centered on operational excellence, customer experience, and developing people,” Parker said. “Drybar embodies those same values.”

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Parker said many of the skills she developed while managing large organizations have carried directly into running her own business.

“Leadership, financial management, strategic planning, operational excellence, and developing people have all translated directly into growing my businesses,” Parker said. “One significant difference, however, is that entrepreneurship makes everything personal. Every client matters. Every employee matters. Every decision has a direct impact.”

Drybar: Expanding From New Orleans to Texas

As Parker moves from operating one Drybar location to two, she said the experience has reinforced the importance of patience and taking a long-term approach to growth.

“Building a business takes patience, perseverance, and a long-term vision,” Parker said. “Today, I am incredibly proud of the team we have built in New Orleans and grateful for the support we’ve received from the community.”

Parker said the Texas expansion is about growing the business while creating additional opportunities for employees.

“Expanding into Prosper, Texas, wasn’t simply about opening another location,” Parker said. “It’s about creating more opportunities for employees, introducing the Drybar experience to another community, and continuing to grow a business culture built around leadership and service.”

The expansion is also giving Parker experience in scaling the business across markets.

“I’ve learned that scaling successfully isn’t just about replicating a business model; it’s about building strong leaders, creating consistent systems, and never losing sight of the client experience,” Parker said.

Representation in Franchise Ownership

Parker’s expansion comes during National Black Business Month, observed each August to recognize Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. She said she hopes her experience can provide an example for others considering franchise ownership.

“Representation matters,” Parker said. “As a Black woman business owner, I hope my journey demonstrates that entrepreneurship and franchise ownership are attainable, even in areas where we haven’t traditionally been highly represented.”

Parker sees franchising as one potential route to business ownership because entrepreneurs can operate their own businesses while working within an established system.

“Franchising offers an incredible opportunity because it combines entrepreneurship with the support of an established brand and proven business model,” Parker said. “At the same time, success still requires leadership, resilience, financial discipline, and a willingness to continuously learn and adapt.”

For professionals in Greater New Orleans considering business ownership or franchising, Parker emphasized preparation and seeking guidance from others who have already made the transition.

“Do your research. Understand the financial commitment. Find mentors. Ask questions. Learn from people who have already walked the path,” Parker said.

She also encouraged prospective entrepreneurs to recognize how skills developed during their existing careers can translate to business ownership.

“Most importantly, don’t underestimate the value of the skills you’ve already developed,” Parker said. “Leadership, problem-solving, resilience, and relationship-building are transferable. Success doesn’t happen overnight, but if you’re willing to work hard, remain flexible, and stay committed to your vision, business ownership can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your career.”