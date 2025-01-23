ATLAS:EARTH Partners with Marques Colston’s Champion Venture Partners to Host Exclusive Super Bowl LIX Events in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ATLAS:EARTH, the world’s largest virtual real estate game, is partnering with Champion Venture Partners (CVP), an investment firm founded by NFL legend Marques Colston, to host two premier events during Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to innovation, community impact, and the transformative power of technology in sports.

ATLAS:EARTH is redefining mobile gaming with its unique platform that allows players to purchase virtual land mapped to real-world locations, earning virtual rent that can be converted into real cash. With over 4 million downloads and a growing global audience, ATLAS:EARTH has delivered more than $3.5 million in cashback to players across the United States.

As a proud New Orleans native, ATLAS:EARTH founder and CEO Sami Khan is thrilled to partner with CVP during this monumental week for the city.

- Sponsors -

“Having the Super Bowl return to New Orleans makes this partnership incredibly special,” said Khan. “Collaborating with Marques and Champion Venture Partners allows us to showcase the intersection of entrepreneurship, community, and technology. We’re excited to engage with our players in meaningful ways while highlighting all that New Orleans has to offer.”

ATLAS:EARTH will partner with CVP on two premier events leading up to the Super Bowl:

• NFL Legends Business Network Event: Bringing together athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry innovators to foster meaningful business connections and collaborations.

• The CViP Dinner: An exclusive gathering to kick off CVP’s Champion Fund, a unique sports investment platform designed to drive innovation across the sports ecosystem.

Champion Venture Partners (CVP) is dedicated to fostering innovation in the sports ecosystem, offering visionary startups access to investment capital, resources, and expertise. Founded by former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, CVP focuses on building bridges between athletes, startups, and investors.

“ATLAS:EARTH’s commitment to community and innovation embodies our ethos at Champion Venture Partners,” said Marques Colston, Founding Partner of CVP. “We are excited to join forces with Sami and his team to explore ways to create unique, immersive experiences around sports – Super Bowl week in New Orleans felt like the perfect stage to begin that journey.”

ATLAS:EARTH allows players to purchase virtual land mapped to real-world locations and earn real cash through virtual rent. With over 4 million downloads and more than $3.5 million redeemed by players, the app combines gaming and fintech to create a global ownership economy.

Marques is also working with ATLAS:EARTH to introduce a way for fans to memorialize their sports experiences digitally. Soon, instead of saving physical tickets, ATLAS:EARTH players can collect digital badges tied to significant events like the Super Bowl, creating a lasting connection to major milestones and memories.

- Sponsors -

ATLAS:EARTH (founded by Nola natives) currently has over 1 million monthly players and is catching the attention of leaders like Marques, who see the potential for financial empowerment and connecting the physical and digital worlds in unique ways.