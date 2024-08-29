Atlas Reality Launches First Retreat in New Orleans with Innovation Panel at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Atlas Reality, a gaming and fintech company co-founded by New Orleans natives Sami Khan and Beau Button, will host its first-ever company retreat in the Crescent City from Sept. 9-13. This event marks the beginning of their new tradition of quarterly team retreats across the United States, with New Orleans chosen as the inaugural destination due to its deep connection to the company’s origins.

As a fully remote organization, Atlas Reality’s decision to kick off their retreat series in New Orleans underscores their commitment to celebrating and giving back to their hometown. The retreat will provide a unique opportunity for the team of 30 employees to reconnect with the city’s vibrant business community and showcase the impact of their New Orleans roots on their innovative approach.

“This retreat is not just about team-building; it’s a homecoming and a chance to engage with the dynamic tech and innovation community here in New Orleans,” said Sami Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlas Reality and Tulane Business School graduate. “When we were deciding where to hold our first retreat, New Orleans was the obvious choice—it’s where our story began.”

On Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m., Khan will participate in an innovation panel at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center. The event will offer students a glimpse into Khan’s journey from early fintech ventures to his role in shaping Atlas Reality’s groundbreaking approach.

Atlas Reality is known for its flagship app, ATLAS, which integrates real-world locations with virtual rewards. The app, which has gained over 500,000 monthly active users and distributed more than $2.5 million in cash-back rewards, allows users to purchase virtual land corresponding to real places and earn cash through virtual rent.

Beau Button, Co-Founder and CTO of Atlas Reality, expressed enthusiasm about the retreat, saying, “Returning to New Orleans, where it all started, is deeply meaningful for us. We’re thrilled to show how our New Orleans roots continue to influence our mission to blend the physical and digital worlds.”

Khan will participate on a panel and in a networking event Sept. 10 (5-7 p.m.) at Tulane’s Lanvin Bernick Center, Rosenberg Mezzanine, 2nd Floor. Khan will be joined by Ben Cappielo of Rubicon Founders; Nicholas Cartier formerly of Hulu Live; Rich Simmerman of Cantaloupe; and Franziska Trautmann of Glass Half Full. RSVP is not required but appreciated by emailing Timekia Mallery at timekia@tulane.edu.

Since its founding in 2018, Atlas Reality has raised $9.4 million and continues to expand its unique blend of gaming and fintech. The company looks forward to sharing its journey and insights with the New Orleans community during this significant event. Atlas Reality specializes in the fusion of digital and physical worlds through cutting-edge location-based experiences. Its flagship app, ATLAS, allows users to own and earn from virtual land tied to real-world locations, redefining virtual ownership and rewards. Ranked as the top-grossing fintech app in the USA on Google Play and in every market where it’s available, ATLAS boasts 500,000 monthly active users worldwide. Founded by New Orleans natives, Atlas Reality operates remotely with hubs in Austin and New Orleans.