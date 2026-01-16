Login
Banking

Atlanta Fed Reappoints New Orleans Branch Directors

January 16, 2026
Atlanta Fed Reappoints New Orleans Branch Directors
Atlanta Fed Reappoints New Orleans Branch Directors. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has announced the following reappointments to the New Orleans Branch board of directors:

  • Melissa B. “Missy” Rogers by the Board of Governors and
  • William J. “Bill” Bynum by the Atlanta board of directors.

Both will serve three-year terms ending December 31, 2028.

Rogers is the president and founder of Noble Plastics in Grand Coteau. Bynum is chief executive officer of Hope Credit Union, Hope Enterprise Corporation, and Hope Policy Institute in Jackson.

Other Atlanta Fed Directors

The other directors of the Atlanta Fed’s New Orleans Branch are:

  • AJ Kumaran, co-chief executive officer of Raising Cane’s Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (term expires December 31, 2026),
  • William G. Yates III, president and chief executive officer of W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company in Biloxi, Mississippi (term expires December 31, 2026), and
  • Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Entergy Corporation in New Orleans, Louisiana (term expires December 31, 2027), and
  • Shelby Russ, president and chief executive officer of AOS Interior Environments in New Orleans, Louisiana (term expires December 31, 2027).

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from their industries and the branch territory to the district Bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations. The Board of Governors appoints three of the New Orleans Branch directors, and the Atlanta head office directors appoint four.

About the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta serves the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and sections of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. As part of the nation’s central banking system, the Atlanta Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervises numerous commercial banks, and provides a variety of financial services to depository institutions and the US government.

