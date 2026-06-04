Atlanta Fed Notes 2-Speed Economy

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NEW ORLEANS – The latest Beige Book summary from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta indicates the Southeast economy grew modestly this spring as a widening “2-speed economy” placed increasing pressure on middle-income households. Rising costs tied to tariffs, energy prices and broader economic uncertainty are increasing financial strain for many consumers across the region.

NEW ORLEANS – The latest Beige Book summary from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta indicates the Southeast economy grew modestly this spring as a widening “2-speed economy” placed increasing pressure on middle-income households. Rising costs tied to tariffs, energy prices and broader economic uncertainty are increasing financial strain for many consumers across the region.

Charles Davidson, lead content and executive communications writer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wrote that “several contacts highlighted growing financial stress among middle-income households, particularly those who do not qualify for public assistance or are unfamiliar with available support resources.”

Higher prices tied to the Middle East conflict and tariffs are driving up everyday costs, from gas and airfare to shipping and petrochemical goods. Social service providers say more families earn too much to qualify for assistance yet are struggling to keep up, while nonprofits report “donor fatigue” and rising demand for help.

Davidson also wrote that retail activity generally followed a “two-track trend,” with “strong demand for premium goods and services, even as price sensitivity among middle- and lower-income consumers fed slower restaurant traffic, increased promotional activity, and constrained demand for discretionary services.”

“The Sixth District labor market continued to soldier on, with employment levels in general reported to be unchanged to slightly lower, as most firms continued to keep head counts even or adjust downward through attrition. Reports of layoffs remained limited. Several firms noted that artificial intelligence and automation more generally have boosted productivity and shifted job roles. At the same time, most contacts said they don't expect AI and automation to lead to significant job cuts in the near term,” Davidson said in the article.

Other trends highlighted in the Beige Book included cooling housing activity, softening tourism demand tied to higher travel and energy costs, and modest manufacturing growth. District ports also reported solid roll-on/roll-off shipments even as container volumes normalized from elevated 2025 levels.

2-Speed Economy

Reuters recently reported that rising travel costs are increasingly dividing the market into “haves and have-nots,” with affluent travelers continuing to book trips while middle-income consumers scale back.

Deloitte’s summer 2026 travel survey also found that only 45% of Americans planned summer vacations involving paid lodging, the lowest level in six years, but higher-income travelers who were still taking trips expected to spend more on their primary vacation than they did a year earlier.

Research from Resonance Consultancy found the top 10% of U.S. households are projected to account for $544 billion in leisure travel spending in 2026, reflecting continued strength in luxury and high-end travel despite broader consumer caution.

The trends could have implications for Louisiana, particularly the tourism, hospitality, port and petrochemical sectors, which remain heavily tied to discretionary travel spending and global energy markets.

The Beige Book is published ahead of each meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which next convenes June 16-17.