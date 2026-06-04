Economy

Atlanta Fed Notes 2-Speed Economy

June 4, 2026   |By
Atlanta Fed Notes 2-Speed Economy
Atlanta Fed Notes 2-Speed Economy. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – The latest Beige Book summary from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta indicates the Southeast economy grew modestly this spring as a widening “2-speed economy” placed increasing pressure on middle-income households. Rising costs tied to tariffs, energy prices and broader economic uncertainty are increasing financial strain for many consumers across the region.

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