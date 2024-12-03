Association of Fundraising Professionals Celebrates National Philanthropy Day Honorees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Greater New Orleans Chapter celebrated community impact at its annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon held on Nov. 14 at The Cannery. The event honored individuals, organizations and corporations that have made “extraordinary contributions to the region’s philanthropic landscape.”

The 2024 National Philanthropy Day Awards recognized the following distinguished honorees:

Outstanding Philanthropists: Karen & Henry Coaxum and Dr. Bobby & Lori Kent Savoie were celebrated for their exceptional generosity and transformative contributions to key community initiatives.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Cameron “Cammie” Mayer was recognized for her tireless efforts in leading successful fundraising campaigns that have positively impacted numerous causes.

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Chantelle Pierre was honored for her exemplary leadership in the field of fundraising and her dedication to advancing nonprofit causes.

Outstanding Corporate Partner: LCMC Health received recognition for its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustained investment in community programs.

Outstanding Foundation: The Women’s Foundation of the South was recognized for its strategic grantmaking and support of innovative programs that empower women and strengthen the community.

Board of Directors Award: Bonvenu Bank was lauded for its significant contributions through philanthropic programming that has improved the quality of life for local residents.

“These honorees exemplify the transformative power of philanthropy,” said Christine Briede, AFP New Orleans chapter board president and executive director of the Jefferson Community Foundation in a press release. “Their generosity, innovation, and dedication to serving others inspire us all to continue working toward a brighter, more equitable future for our community.”

The luncheon, co-chaired by Erica Halpern, founder and CEO of Erica Halpern Consulting LLC, and Jay Huffstatler, executive director of the OnPath Foundation, brought together philanthropic leaders, nonprofit professionals and community advocates to celebrate the collective efforts that drive positive change in New Orleans and beyond.