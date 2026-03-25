PEARL RIVER, La (press release) – Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) announced it will invest $110 million to upgrade its distribution facility, which the company shares will reinforce its long-term presence in Louisiana while enhancing how products move through the Southeast Region.

“Associated Wholesale Grocers’ expansion highlights the region’s role in keeping goods moving nationwide and St. Tammany Parish’s growing distribution corridor, supported by interstate access and strategic logistics advantages,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “With this investment, AWG is doubling down on a location that delivers on what companies need to succeed. The company will also retain hundreds of quality jobs with meaningful wages, providing strong career opportunities for local residents.”

The company will retain 334 current positions at its facility, with an average annual salary of approximately 9% above the average St. Tammany Parish wage. The project will support the upskilling of roles with automation and advanced technology while helping strengthen long-term operational stability.

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“Associated Wholesale Grocers’ investment demonstrates how technology is strengthening diverse industries in Louisiana, with existing employers continuing to invest in and modernize their operations,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “By integrating advanced systems into a key food distribution operation, the company is improving how essential goods move through the region while creating upskilling pathways for their workers to grow alongside industry advancements.”

The project will install advanced automation within the facility’s ambient section, improving the selection and movement of grocery products to enhance order accuracy and service reliability. The upgrades will support current operations and future growth while strengthening the facility’s ability to operate during severe weather conditions and maintain consistent service for independent grocery retailers.

“AWG is excited to partner once again with St. Tammany Parish and LED on this exciting new project within our Gulf Coast Division Support Center – our network’s largest conventional grocery division,” AWG Executive Vice President, Distribution and Logistics Richard Kearns said. “With the assistance of St. Tammany and LED, AWG has chosen to make a strategic investment of over $110 million in our current Gulf Coast facility.”

Associated Wholesale Grocers is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,100 member companies and 3,500 locations across 33 states. The Pearl River facility serves as the company’s Gulf Coast Division Support Center. The investment is expected to support AWG’s long-term presence in the region while positioning the facility for continued growth.



“We congratulate AWG on this investment and look forward to their continued contributions to jobs and a strong, reliable food supply across the Gulf Coast region,” Pearl River Mayor Joe Lee said.



“Associated Wholesale Grocers has been a wonderful neighbor and partner to St. Tammany Parish and its citizens,” St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said. “I congratulate them on this $110 million investment in their Pearl River-based distribution facility, which will streamline operations to serve 3,500 grocery stores nationwide.”



Construction is expected to begin in January 2027, with installation of automation systems that April and operations beginning in November 2027.

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“As a long-standing business partner in Pearl River, we’re thrilled with Associated Wholesale Grocers’ decision to reinvest in St. Tammany,” President and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Russell Richardson said. “This investment strengthens our region’s supply chain capabilities while creating high-wage, STEM-related jobs and advancing a safer, more resilient distribution environment for the future.”



To secure the project in Pearl River, the state of Louisiana offered Associated Wholesale Grocers an incentives package that includes a $500,000 performance-based grant to support the retention of the facility through infrastructure updates and equipment modernization.



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