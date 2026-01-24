Associated Terminals Adds 2 New All-Electric Cranes

NEW ORLEANS — Associated Terminals christened two new, all-electric Liebherr CBG 500 E cranes on Jan. 22 during a ceremony held along the Mississippi River at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans. The ceremony welcomed industry leaders and maritime stakeholders to mark a defining investment in the future of cargo movement on the Lower Mississippi River.

Next-Generation Floating Crane Technology

Mounted on newly designed crane barges—floating, movable assets that allow Associated Terminals to deploy high-capacity cargo handling where it is needed along the river—the cranes are engineered for bulk cargo operations in demanding inland river conditions. Each crane offers high-volume handling capabilities, with maximum grab capacities of up to 90 tons.

Integrated LiCAtronic energy recovery systems improve efficiency by capturing and reusing energy generated during braking and lowering movements, helping reduce overall power demand and operating costs. Remote diagnostics and ergonomically designed operator cabins further support safe, reliable, and continuous operations.

Designed for Efficiency and Sustainability

The two CBG 500 E cranes are installed on Associated Terminals’ next-generation crane barges, constructed at LAD Services and designed to set new standards in efficiency and sustainability. The barges incorporate hybrid-ready power systems provided by Caterpillar and Louisiana CAT coupled with intelligent load management to optimize engine runtime and reduce fuel consumption, and keel-cooling technology that minimizes maintenance demands while reducing environmental impact. The cranes were assembled and integrated on the crane barge at Boh Bros.

“The christening of the D. Lopez and the Bill S. represents far more than the addition of new equipment,” said Todd Fuller, President of Associated Terminals. “It reflects how we lead this company—by investing deliberately, planning for the long term, and setting a high standard for how cargo moves on the river. These cranes strengthen our capabilities today while reinforcing our responsibility to operate safely, efficiently, and with purpose for decades to come.”

“Investments like the D. Lopez and the Bill S. are about readiness and evolution,” said Gary Poirrier, Chairman of Associated Terminals. “By modernizing our river infrastructure with advanced crane and barge systems, we’re building smarter, more enduring operations and positioning the Mississippi River to meet the next generation of cargo demand while remaining a competitive gateway for global trade.”

“The christening reflects what can be achieved through collaboration and forward thinking,” said Gregor Hillen, Sales Manager for Port- and Transshipment Solutions at Liebherr-Rostock GmbH. “We are proud to stand alongside Associated Terminals in shaping the future of river cargo handling.”

Honoring the People of Associated Terminals

In keeping with company tradition, Associated Terminals named the cranes in honor of individuals whose leadership and dedication have helped shape the organization.

The Bill S. is named for Bill Sullivan, Vice President of Sales. Sullivan joined Associated Terminals in 2001 and has played a central role in building customer relationships and supporting the company’s growth across the Lower Mississippi River.

“I’m truly humbled by this honor,” Sullivan said. “This company has always placed the highest value on the people doing the work every day. Having my name on one of these cranes is a reminder that success on the river is built by teams working together with pride and professionalism.”

The D. Lopez is named for Dawn Lopez, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Associated Terminals and Turn Services.

“This crane represents generations of people who have built and sustained this work on the river,” Lopez said. “It reflects the leadership, discipline, and pride of the teams who plan the work and move cargo safely every day. I’m proud to be part of a company that invests in enduring operations by honoring its people and holding itself to a consistent, high standard—today and for those who come next.”

As the D. Lopez and the Bill S. officially entered service, the ceremony marked a defining milestone in Associated Terminals’ continued investment in modern, enduring river infrastructure.

Associated Terminals – Scope of Operations

