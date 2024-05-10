Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Maritime

Associated Terminals Acquires Baltimore Company

May 10, 2024   |By
Getty Images

CONVENT, La. — Louisiana-based Associated Terminals announced that it has purchased S.H. Bell Company, headquartered in Baltimore, and its subsidiaries. 

Founded in 1933, S.H. Bell provides cargo handling services in the upper Ohio River Valley, Chicago and Baltimore regions. It will continue to operate independently and its existing management team will remain in place under the terms of the agreement. 

Associated Terminals is a provider of stevedoring and marine services.

- Sponsors -

“We are thrilled to welcome S.H. Bell into our existing group of companies,” said Todd Fuller, president of Associated Terminals, in a press release. “This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in serving our customers, with a dedication to efficiency and streamlining the movement of cargo to its final destination. John Bell and Adam Bell, and their team members, have always had our admiration. We share cultures where we believe that every team member plays a pivotal role in our organization and our customers deserve the highest level of customer service. This acquisition allows us to optimize our operations and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers.”

“Joining forces with Associated Terminals management presents exciting opportunities,” John 

Bell said. “We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and cultural alignment to deliver unparalleled service and value.”

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

Fairmount Partners served as the financial advisors to S.H. Bell pursuant to this transaction. 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter