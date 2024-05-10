Associated Terminals Acquires Baltimore Company

CONVENT, La. — Louisiana-based Associated Terminals announced that it has purchased S.H. Bell Company, headquartered in Baltimore, and its subsidiaries.

Founded in 1933, S.H. Bell provides cargo handling services in the upper Ohio River Valley, Chicago and Baltimore regions. It will continue to operate independently and its existing management team will remain in place under the terms of the agreement.

Associated Terminals is a provider of stevedoring and marine services.

“We are thrilled to welcome S.H. Bell into our existing group of companies,” said Todd Fuller, president of Associated Terminals, in a press release. “This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in serving our customers, with a dedication to efficiency and streamlining the movement of cargo to its final destination. John Bell and Adam Bell, and their team members, have always had our admiration. We share cultures where we believe that every team member plays a pivotal role in our organization and our customers deserve the highest level of customer service. This acquisition allows us to optimize our operations and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers.”

“Joining forces with Associated Terminals management presents exciting opportunities,” John

Bell said. “We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and cultural alignment to deliver unparalleled service and value.”

Fairmount Partners served as the financial advisors to S.H. Bell pursuant to this transaction.