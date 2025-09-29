Ask The Executive: Ursuline Academy’s President Laurie Leiva

What inspired you to take on the role of president at Ursuline Academy, and what excites you most about leading such a historic institution?

Ursuline is more than a school — it’s a community grounded in faith, service, and the empowerment of women. What excites me most is the opportunity to guide that mission into the future, ensuring that every graduate is well educated and confident in her ability to lead and serve in whatever path she chooses. Ursuline’s motto of Serviam: I will serve, resonates deeply with me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be of service to the Academy, particularly as we celebrate the milestone anniversary of 300 years of Ursuline education in New Orleans.

Ursuline is the oldest school for girls and the oldest continuously operating Catholic school in the U.S. Founded by Ursuline nuns in 1727, the Academy is approaching its 300th anniversary in 2027. How do you balance honoring its legacy while preparing for the future?

Ursuline’s legacy is our foundation, and it’s something we honor every day — from the traditions that have shaped generations of women to the values of faith and service that remain timeless. St. Angela Merici founded the Company of St. Ursula in 1535, nearly 500 years ago. St. Angela’s guidance was that we must adjust according to times and circumstances and that we should make these adjustments prudently and with good advice. This guidance allows us to navigate the balance between tradition and innovation. Times and circumstances change. Our responsibility is to ensure that we are preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Today means investing in innovative teaching methods, expanding STEM and leadership programs, and creating spaces where girls can discover their voice and confidence.

What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges facing young women in education today?

Today, we see young women excelling in STEM, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and faith leadership in ways that would have been unimaginable even a generation ago. At the same time, the challenges are very real — from navigating social media pressures to ensuring equal access to resources and opportunities across different communities. Our role at Ursuline is to provide rigorous academics in the context of Catholic values and ensure that graduates are confident, resilient, and prepared to meet challenges and thrive as leaders.

What advice would you give to young professionals—especially women—aspiring to leadership roles?

There is no substitute for hard work. In today’s fast-paced world, the temptation to look for shortcuts is real. Who doesn’t love a life hack? I’ve learned that there is no substitute for putting in the work. Colleagues often described me as the most prepared person in the room, and that is because I’ve put in the time to do my research. Don’t be afraid to take a seat at the table — your perspective is valuable, and your voice matters.

I received advice from Ursuline Sisters and Alumnae that I think about often: “When in doubt, don’t. God is in the gut. Trust your instincts, and build community”.

FUN FACT

In 2027, Ursuline will celebrate its 300th anniversary, marking nearly three centuries of shaping generations of women leaders.

