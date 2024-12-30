Ask The Executives: Jim Blazek, Jr. & Jesse Hoppes

Jim Blazek, Jr. & Jesse Hoppes

Co-Owners | Leaaf Environmental

Fun Fact

The Leaaf team is proud to say that 93% of their staff have college degrees. Closer to home, the Leaaf offices feature a full kitchen where an employee cooks weekly team meals. Those efforts are also utilized for philanthropic means through their in-house Hogs For The Cause Team.

A seemingly ordinary Wednesday in December saw co-owners Jesse and Jim arrive at the office in Christmas pajamas—a tradition the Controller and “Office Mom,” Holly, started with her weekly team meal with breakfast for lunch. That same day, the team surprised Mal with a baby shower—Leaaf’s third one this year! Amid the fun, work carried on seamlessly, with dress shirts and steel-toe boots swapped in as needed.

Since its founding in 2005, Leaaf Environmental has balanced professionalism with a culture of togetherness. Co-founders Claire Renault, Dr. Jane Morgan, and Jim Blazek, Jr. built Leaaf after 12 years of working together, creating a company focused on minimizing environmental risk while fostering trust and local expertise. Just eight months later, Hurricane Katrina struck. Leaaf quickly became a trusted name, delivering accurate and reliable mold and asbestos testing to help commercial contractors and building owners rebuild during the recovery. Projects for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, Orleans Parish’s 911 facility, and the Baptist Theological Seminary solidified their reputation for responsiveness and high-quality work.

“Katrina was a defining moment for us,” Jim says. “It showed the importance of dedication and quick responses to our clients and community.”

This commitment endures. Two weeks ago, a client needed urgent asbestos inspections, and Leaaf had a team on-site within hours, providing critical information before a demolition.

In 2013, Jesse Hoppes joined the team, bringing fresh leadership as Jane and Claire transitioned into retirement in 2013 and 2022, respectively. Today, their founding ethos continues to define Leaaf. Approaching its 20th anniversary in 2025, Leaaf reflects on its impressive legacy. Handling over 400 projects annually, they serve a diverse range of clients—from private entities to state and local governments.

“Our clients are more than business partners—they’re part of our story,” Jim says. “Their trust has allowed us to grow and innovate.”

A cornerstone of Leaaf’s work is its Brownfields program, spanning six states and helping communities transform underutilized properties with perceived contamination into valuable assets. Leaaf’s service offerings are extensive, including Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments, indoor air quality testing (asbestos, lead, and mold), UST remediation, environmental engineering, health and safety, and more. Their dedication to professional development keeps the team at the forefront of industry standards, ensuring the delivery of high-quality results.

“One of my favorite things is seeing all the projects we’ve worked on,” Jesse shares. “It’s rewarding driving through the city and knowing we’ve contributed to so many redevelopments.”

Leaaf’s employees is its greatest strength. Recently, a manager became a Certified Environmental Risk Assessor, solidifying her expertise in evaluating contaminants in soil, water, and air. Certifications like this reflect Leaaf’s commitment to staying ahead of evolving technologies and regulations. A strong support team of marketing, administrative, and accounting professionals ensures everything runs smoothly.

The team’s commitment to community leadership is also evident. Jim is the current president of Westbank Rotary and dedicates time to other boards. Jesse has served as president of WBIA and GNOEA and sits on Louisiana’s Motor Fuels Trust Fund Board. Several employees hold leadership roles in professional and business organizations, demonstrating Leaaf’s dedication to both industry and community.

Leaaf’s story is not just about the past—it’s about the future. Recent expansions into engineering and industrial hygiene have opened doors to industries like petrochemical plants along the I-10 corridor. The next decade brings ambitious goals: growing to 150 employees across the Southeast, from Texas to Florida, while increasing community involvement. Monthly socials are transitioning into volunteer events, including continued participation in Hogs for the Cause.

What began 20 years ago as a mission to minimize environmental risk has become a legacy of providing confidence, strategic guidance, and lasting impact for clients. As Leaaf celebrates this milestone, it honors the challenges, triumphs, and people who have shaped its success.

Here’s to 20 years of Leaaf Environmental—and all the stories yet to come.

2301 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA 70056 | 504-342-2687 | www.leaaf.com