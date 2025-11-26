Casey Guidry

What is START CORP’s mission?

Our mission is to promote opportunities that enhance the self-sufficiency of people to empower them to live and function independently. We utilize a client-focused approach, helping individuals with healthcare, housing, and supportive services.

You’ve been with START CORP for more than two decades. How has the organization evolved under your leadership?

Since joining START CORP in 2002 and becoming CEO in 2006, I’ve been able to witness and guide this organization through exponential growth. When I began, START CORP was primarily a regional organization based in Houma. Today, we’ve grown into one of Louisiana’s largest nonprofits, operating in 18 parishes and serving tens of thousands each year to create a seamless system of care for people that builds healthier communities.

Even with this growth, we’ve stayed true to our mission of meeting people where they are and delivering compassionate, high-quality care.

START CORP has been doing work in New Orleans since 2009 and continues to expand. What does that look like right now?

New Orleans is central to our mission and one of our strongest areas of service. We currently operate programs that include Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams, supportive housing, and rapid rehousing initiatives, as well as a women’s shelter and youth drop-in center. These programs help some of the city’s most vulnerable residents access housing stability and behavioral health care.

Going into the new year, our agency is working to develop a new clinic at the former St. Jude Community Center. This new facility, the START Community Health Center – French Quarter, will deliver comprehensive care – providing medical, dental, behavioral health, recovery services, pharmacy, and housing support all in one location.

When it comes to housing in New Orleans, what do you consider are the biggest opportunities and challenges that START CORP faces?

One of the biggest challenges is the ongoing shortage of affordable housing, especially for individuals with complex behavioral health or medical needs. Even when support services are available, the lack of stable housing options can keep people in crisis.

At the same time, we have real opportunities to strengthen collaboration between service providers, government agencies, and health systems. New Orleans has a host of passionate nonprofit organizations doing incredible work. By uniting those efforts, we can create a more coordinated and sustainable response. Integrating housing, behavioral health services, and primary care – like what we’ll be doing through the START Community Health Center – French Quarter – offers one of the most effective ways to help people rebuild their lives.

What are you most proud of in your time leading START CORP?

I’m most proud of how far we’ve come while never losing sight of who we are and those we serve. Our team has built programs that change lives every day, whether it’s someone moving from the street into permanent housing or a patient walking into one of our clinics for the first time in years. But more than anything, I’m proud of our people. START CORP’s success comes from a culture of integrity and compassion that runs deep in every staff member and employee.

What’s next for START CORP?

The next few years are about continuing our statewide impact, strengthening partnerships, expanding our services, and ensuring sustainability as we continue to grow. The opening of the new START Community Health Center in New Orleans is a major step in that journey.

Our goal is simple: to continue opening doors to health, housing services, and hope for every individual who needs it.

FUN FACT

I wrote a mystery novel this summer.

