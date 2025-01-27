Ask The Executive: Alyssa Fletchinger Higgins

Alyssa Fletchinger Higgins

Vice President | Plush Appeal, LLC.

In addition to their recycling efforts, Plush Appeal also collaborated with Nola Alchemy, a partner to Glass Half Full, to create the “Heart of Mardi Gras Bracelet.” Made from glass collected by Glass Half Full, the bracelet creates the opportunity for a truly circular Mardi Gras throw.

Plush Appeal and The Mardi Gras Spot have become a cornerstone of carnival season for so many. What was your first Carnival memory?

Mardi Gras has always been a family experience for me—a way of bringing our community together. I rode in my first parade at 5 with my family and close family friends, which was such a special moment. Growing up with Plush Appeal and visiting the warehouse, I saw firsthand how the throws and decorations came to life. Those early memories shaped my passion for Mardi Gras and my dedication to preserving its culture while promoting sustainability.

As Plush Appeal expands, what does it take to innovate in an industry as traditional as Carnival?

Innovating in an industry as traditional as Carnival requires a delicate balance of honoring its deep-rooted customs while embracing forward-thinking ideas that resonate with evolving consumer values and environmental needs. For Plush Appeal, this begins with respecting the rich history and cultural significance of Mardi Gras, ensuring that any new ideas enhance the celebration rather than overshadowing its heritage.

Listening to the community is also essential, as innovation stems from understanding what revelers, krewes, and the broader audience value—whether it’s sustainability, uniqueness, or quality. Plush Appeal has taken a leading role in promoting eco-friendly practices, such as introducing biodegradable throws and expanding bead recycling initiatives, which address environmental concerns while appealing to the growing demand for sustainability.

Leveraging technology to modernize production, create custom designs, and introduce interactive elements has further allowed Plush Appeal to bring fresh energy to Carnival traditions. Collaborating with local artists and organizations ensures their innovations remain authentically tied to New Orleans’ culture while balancing creativity with affordability makes their products accessible to krewes of all sizes. Ultimately, by focusing on creating memorable experiences through unique and impactful designs, Plush Appeal demonstrates that blending creativity, sustainability and a respect for tradition is key to ensuring the vibrancy of Mardi Gras for generations to come.

How important are recycling efforts, like bead recycling, to the future of New Orleans?

Recycling efforts, such as bead recycling, are crucial to the future of New Orleans for both environmental and cultural reasons. Addressing this issue is vital to preserving the city’s infrastructure, reducing pollution, and sustaining the vibrancy of Mardi Gras for future generations. At Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot, we’re making a conscious effort every year to make Mardi Gras more sustainable. As a part of this commitment, over 80% of the beads we sell are made of recycled materials.

Additionally, Plush Appeal continues to expand our sustainable collection by offering items such as stuffed toys and sunglasses made of 100% recycled materials, as well as many varieties of necklaces made of 100% biodegradable materials. Along with our partnership with Grassroots, a local non-profit, Plush Appeal also offers sustainable items for parading, such as reusable beeswax wrap, silicone cups, and reusable bags.

