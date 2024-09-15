Ashley Furniture Launches Delivering Dreams with Demario Davis Contest to Help Communities in Need

NEW ORLEANS – Ashley, the furniture and mattress retailer, announces the inaugural year of Delivering Dreams, a community initiative that supports families in need. The brand is celebrating customers in the New Orleans market and partnering with beloved resident and football great Demario Davis to provide a local family with a complete home furniture makeover.

- Sponsors -

The brand is accepting nominations now through Oct. 3 via this site where entrants can share stories about their families and explain their need for new home furnishings from Ashley. Once the application window closes, a panel of judges will select one family to receive the grand prize inclusive of over $40,000 of furnishings, along with five runners-up. Each runner-up will receive a gift package valued at over $2,000 including sports memorabilia, tickets to an upcoming game and a $500 Ashley credit.

“Ashley has a long track record of giving back, and we’re excited for the opportunity to support the New Orleans community in a meaningful way alongside one of its ‘hometown heroes’,” said Todd Garten, CMO for Dufresne Spencer Group, the largest Ashley licensee, in a press release. “We’re grateful to Demario and his family for sharing our commitment to philanthropy.”

- Sponsors -

The announcement comes before a huge milestone for the linebacker, who is celebrating his 100th consecutive start during this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. In honor of this milestone, Ashley is donating an additional 100 beds to Covenant House New Orleans, which provides shelter and services for over 900 youth under the age of 22 annually.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the unwavering love and support from the fans and the New Orleans community over the years,” said Demario Davis. “This city isn’t just where I play—it’s home. I’m fully committed to giving back to the place and the people that have given me so much. Partnering with Ashley this season is more than just an opportunity; it’s a chance to create unforgettable moments with fans of all ages. I can’t wait to share in this journey and personally connect with the amazing winners!”