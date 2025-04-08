Ascension DePaul Foundation Announces “Keeping Our Promises” Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans (ADF, formerly Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans) will honor Phyllis M. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Enterprises L.L.C. and Chairman of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, with the prestigious Inspired Cross Award at its 11th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala, presented by Quest Diagnostics.

Taylor will be recognized for her dedication to fostering healthier communities during the Gala on April 12, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

A graduate of Tulane University Law School, Mrs. Taylor served as law clerk for one of the Justices of the Supreme Court of Louisiana and for Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Her career in the oil industry began in 1972.

Taylor serves as Chairman of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation. This philanthropic organization was started in 1985 with its emphasis on benefiting education, law enforcement, the armed forces and other humanitarian efforts. It is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

For more than 40 years, Mrs. Taylor has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including Smithsonian National Board, Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, New Orleans Business Council, Catholic Leadership Institute, Tulane University and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. She has received numerous awards in recognition of her public service.

“Ascension DePaul Foundation is proud to honor Mrs. Phyllis M. Taylor for her unwavering commitment to education, philanthropy, and improving public health,” said Michael G. Griffin, MSPH, DSc, FACHE, President and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “Her dedication to expanding educational opportunities and fostering healthier communities has made a profound impact in New Orleans and beyond. We are honored to celebrate her legacy and contributions at this year’s Keeping Our Promises Gala.”

ADF will also honor Louisiana Senator Royce Duplessis, lawyer Robert Angelico and Dr. Corey Hébert at the gala. The event will begin with an exclusive Patron Party at 6 p.m., leading into the Gala at 7 p.m. The event aims to raise crucial funds to combat health disparities and ensure equitable access to high-quality health care for all members of our community.

About Ascension DePaul Services/DePaul Community Health Centers

Ascension DePaul Services (ADS) continues the work of our founders, the Daughters of Charity, who have provided compassionate health care in New Orleans for 190 years. After the sale of Hotel Dieu Hospital in 1992, the Daughters transitioned their efforts, establishing a community health ministry offering primary and preventive health services that address the needs of the total individual – mind, body and spirit. Our 11 health centers, operating as DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), are conveniently located in Algiers, Bywater, Carrollton, Gentilly, Gretna, Kenner, Louisa, Metairie (2 locations), New Orleans East and Prytania.

DCHC provides care for chronic illnesses such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression. Women’s health, behavioral/mental health, dental, optometry, pharmacy, podiatry and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services are also available at select health centers. A proud member of Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health care system, ADS’s Mission, inspired by the Daughters of Charity, is to improve the health and well-being of our community and to be a presence of the Love of Jesus in the lives of all we serve and with whom we partner.