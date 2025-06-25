Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Local Businesses

As Instagram Turns 15, Small Businesses Thrive

June 25, 2025   |By
As Instagram Turns 15, Small Businesses Thrive
Scott McKearn, owner of Banana Manor, uses Instagram to keep customers informed.

NEW ORLEANS – Several local small businesses have successfully used Instagram to increase their reach and grow their businesses even during the pandemic. As Instagram turns 15 this year, the company is celebrating by rolling out new features designed to make posting easier with more room for creativity. “As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter