As Instagram Turns 15, Small Businesses Thrive

NEW ORLEANS – Several local small businesses have successfully used Instagram to increase their reach and grow their businesses even during the pandemic. As Instagram turns 15 this year, the company is celebrating by rolling out new features designed to make posting easier with more room for creativity.

“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Instagram this year, we're reflecting on our journey and refocusing on our purpose: to empower creativity and self-expression,” said Ashley Chapman, Meta spokesperson. “For small businesses and Creators, Instagram is more than just a platform for reaching customers -- it's a powerful tool for building their brand and showcasing their unique personality. We're committed to providing the tools and features that help them unlock their full creative potential and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.”

Expanding and Moving with Instagram

Banana Manor, which has 7K Instagram followers, is keeping customers informed about its move using day-to-day Instagram updates.

“When I started Banana Manor in 2020, I knew that Instagram was the marketing tool I needed to leverage,” said Scott McKearn, owner of Banana Manor which is moving to a larger space at 3015 Tchoupitoulas St. “Being my ridiculous self online has helped build our following and set our rug store apart from others. Ridiculous is a core component of the brand and that has proven to be a major asset for us on Instagram. People frequently walk into our store on Tchoupitoulas and tell me that they follow us on Instagram before selecting the perfect rug for their space. They know exactly what to expect, from me and from our inventory of rugs.”

Launched as online-only store in 2016, Hazel Lane Boutique in Covington was able to open a brick-and-mortar location in Sept 2021 and moved to its current location in 2023 for more space. They have 17K Instagram followers.

“Instagram has played a major role at Hazel Lane in growing our boutique by allowing us to connect directly with our customers, showcase new arrivals in real time, and share the heart behind our brand,” said Renee Sembera, co-owner of Hazel Lane Boutique in Covington. “Instagram has become more than just a marketing tool—it’s a space where we build relationships, inspire style, and grow a loyal customer base that truly feels like part of our story. Social media helps us stay in front of our customers. Online shopping is now integrated into the whole customer experience.”

New Instagram Tools Augment Small Business Outreach

New tools include the ability to rearrange the Instagram grid including a restyle editing tool allowing quick changes to the look and feel of videos by using AI. Another standout feature is Trial Reels, which allows users to test how a Reel performs by sharing it with non-followers before making it public to their full audience.

“Stories and Reels have been especially impactful, giving us a way to show our personalities and the faces behind the brand,” said Heather Stansbury, co-owner of Hazel Lane Boutique. “Whether we’re in the store or on the road at market buying for upcoming seasons, these features let our community come along for the journey. We get a lot of positive feedback from this. Our audience gets to see the passion and thought and humor that goes into every piece we bring in, which builds trust and excitement.”

Small businesses that use Instagram have consistently said their customers walk into their shops for the first time already familiar with specific items and ready to buy them.

“Customers come into our store asking for specific items they’ve seen on Instagram, and they’re able to try on different pieces, adding jewelry and other accessories to make a complete outfit,” said Stansbury.

Instagram is also enhancing its editing capabilities, with ongoing updates to its Edit tools. The aim is to make Instagram the most powerful mobile video editing app available to support experimentation and higher-quality content without the need for third-party apps.

“I first realized the importance of building a social media community early on when I posted a photo shoot we did one random afternoon with friends,” said Kelsey Campion, Chief Sequin Officer at Fringe + Co., located at the Haus of Fringe in New Orleans. “People were commenting about how they wanted to be part of the photo shoot, be friends with the people in the photoshoot and overall just how FUN the shoot looked. That was my first insight into how social media can be used to build a brand, a lifestyle and not just push products. Creating a brand that people connect with digitally has been imperative in our sales and growth, as about 90% of our sales come through our social media presence, especially Instagram.”

Fringe + Co. has 47.6K Instagram followers.

Surviving the Pandemic with Instagram

Instagram also helped many small businesses survive during the pandemic when some local businesses were forced to close.

Fringe + co., for example, started out of Kelsey Campion 200-square-foot spare bedroom in 2017. “I handmade every piece in my collection for the first year and a half,” said Campion. “During the pandemic, we moved to a 2100-square-foot warehouse as the business outgrew my home studio.”

As Instagram evolves, small businesses continue to thrive by using the app to turn creativity into connection and connection into growth.