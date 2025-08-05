ART JAM hosted by KID smART celebrates 12 years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – KID smART has announced it will be hosting its 12th annual ART JAM on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andre Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice located at 2541 Bayou Road in New Orleans.

This annual free family-friendly arts festival, presented by Ochsner Health, is a community celebration of all things art, education and joy that features hands-on activities, live performances, arts-based workshops and more!

“This annual family event highlights the incredible work of our partners in our schools and celebrates the creativity, connection and joy that the arts bring to all of us as a community,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “We are deeply grateful to our families, partners and Bayou Road neighbors for helping us celebrate the vital role the arts play in education.”

ART JAM activities will be led by KID smART teaching artists as well as NOLA Artist Incubator, ArtCamp 504, NOLA Nature School, Community Book Center, Mudlark Theater, Broadmoor Improvement Association, The Cupcake Fairies, New Orleans Public Library, the Preservation Hall Foundation.

Children will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in workshops that range in topics from gardening, mask making and even creating one-of-a-kind puppetcreations. Each activity highlights the ways in which arts-based instruction can advance academic learning—a hallmark of KID smART’s organizational mission.

In addition, this event will feature live entertainment by the Preservation Hall Brass Band, sparkle station with Pixie Dustand book reading of “The Adventures of Gumbo the Shrimp” by author Nicholas Ciaccio. Attendees are encouraged to support Bayou Road favorites like Pagoda, Leo’s, Addis Nola and Nonno’s Cajun Cuisine and Pastries, and Coco-Hut with food and beverage purchases during the event.

For more information about ART JAM, visit https://www.kidsmart.org/art-jam.

Founded in 1999, KID smART has served more than 63,000 students and 11,000 teachers, providing underserved students with the opportunity to experience dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts.

About KID smART

Over the last two decades, KID smART has collaborated with more than 40 New Orleans public

schools to blend the arts into academic lessons to make classrooms more effective and joyful

places to learn. Through full-year artist residencies, students in KID smART Creative Schools

prove to grow academically, artistically and emotionally.

KID smART also partners with national

thought leaders, including Harvard’s Project Zero Classroom, to incorporate best practices in

arts and education into its program model.