Aroma360 to Open First Louisiana Store at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Canal Place, a Gulf South premier luxury shopping destination, has announced that Aroma360, a global leader in luxury scenting, will open its first-ever Louisiana location this September. The 1,495-square-foot retail space will bring Aroma360’s immersive scenting experience to the vibrant heart of New Orleans, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s national expansion and further solidifying Canal Place’s position as a unique, high-end retail haven.

Unlike a traditional shopping mall, Canal Place offers an exclusive collection of luxury brands, many of which are not found anywhere else in Louisiana or are among a select few in the United States. Aroma360’s arrival underscores Canal Place’s dedication to curating an unparalleled shopping experience for discerning customers.

Known for its luxury scenting systems and signature fragrances, Aroma360’s newest location will offer the brand’s full range of scenting solutions, including top-of-the-line automatic smart diffusers, designed to elevate environments through the power of fragrance. In the new location, shoppers will also be able to access scent consultants to guide their scenting journey.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Aroma360 to Louisiana,” said Tyler Prow, director of public relations for Aroma360. “New Orleans is a city that exudes culture, creativity and energy – everything our brand stands for. Canal Place is the perfect home for our products and an ideal starting point as we continue expanding into new markets.”

Aroma360 will be located next to Golden Goose on the first floor, inviting guests to explore their bestselling scents and systems, learn about aromachology and discover how fragrance can enhance both personal and business spaces.

“The addition of Aroma360 further enhances Canal Place’s commitment to an unparalleled luxury shopping experience,” says Canal Place General Manager, Matt Brown. “As we continue to expand our existing lineup of exclusive brands, Aroma360 is a perfect complement to our meticulously curated collection of luxury offerings, further solidifying Canal Place as the premier destination for sophisticated shoppers.”

Aroma360 will join a lineup of more than 50 designer brands including Swarovski, who celebrated the grand opening of their only stand-alone retail store in the state earlier this year.

For more information about Canal Place and a full directory of stores visit canalplacestyle.com.

About Canal Place

Situated on the edge of the historic French Quarter, Canal Place is home to many notable, exclusive designer boutiques and a 9-screen movie theater. An on-site, four-star hotel, The Westin Canal Place, and a convenient covered parking facility add to Canal Place’s unique offerings. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, this world-class shopping center boasts a superb mix of stores including Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, Swarovski and lululemon athletica. For more information, visit www.canalplacestyle.com.

About Aroma360

Aroma360 has quickly become the leading force in the scent marketing industry. Our specialty is enhancing the overall brand and customer experience through scent branding and marketing strategies. Our scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 30 countries and have designed hundreds of signature scents customized to fulfill each brand’s unique image and goals. Some of the brands we have worked with include Lexus®, Marriott’s®, Four Seasons®, and Ferrari®. We have designed custom scents for hotels such as the Borgata Hotel® and Casino, the Atlantis® Hotel in Paradise Island and spas like the Bellagio® Las Vegas, the Montage® Beverly Hills, Disney Senses Spas®, Ritz Carlton®, Biltmore® and many more. Learn more at https://aroma360.com.