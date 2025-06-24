ARNO Opens First Permanent Shelter Ahead of Katrina Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) has announced that it will be moving into a new shelter and adoption center with a celebratory grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 26 at 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

ARNO is also hosting an open house for the public on June 28 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. with tours, refreshments, raffles and a silent auction.

ARNO is dedicated to the rescue and aid of abandoned and homeless animals in the New Orleans area and promotes the foster, adoption and reunion of pets with their families.

“For ARNO to finally have a permanent home, a facility equipped to be a true animal shelter with all of the amenities and resources needed tocare for our pets is a dream come true,” said Kathy Perra, president, Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO). “For the first time, we have central air conditioning and heat, outdoor exercise yards and indoor play areas, and dedicated spaces for adoptions, training and medical care. The space is inviting for adopters to visit and really allows our animals to be showcased in the best light, giving them a greater chance of being adopted.”

Since 2006, ARNO has operated a shelter out of an old warehouse in constant need of repair. Despite the constraints facing the shelter such as the absence of central air and heat and limited space for accommodating the increasing number of displaced animals, over 13,000 animals have found refuge at the shelter and have been placed in loving homes.

“From our modest and scrappy beginnings in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to years of struggling in an old, rented, converted warehouse to now be in this beautiful, new facility has been an incredible journey,” said Ginnie Baumann, vice president, Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO). “Every single space was carefully designed to make the animals more comfortable and to give the staff and volunteers a functional working environment. This new shelter will allow us to save more animals and to keep them healthy and happy while they are with us.”

ARNO was founded by volunteers as a grassroots organization in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and has never received funding outside of donations and grants.

For the volunteers, staff, board members and surrounding community, a permanent building that allows for a comfortable and nurturing environment has been the long-term goal. Construction of the new facility began in early 2024 and animals were moved in earlier this year. This grand opening marks a major milestone for the rescue organization as we approach the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

ARNO Board, Staff and Volunteers, Elected Officials, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, and Donors all welcome the public to attend the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting on June 26 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Open House for the public on June 28 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.at Animal Rescue New Orleans, 160 Brookhollow Esplanade, Elmwood, LA 70123.

About ARNO

Founded in 2006, Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-based organization created and dedicated to the rescue and aid of abandoned and homeless animals in the New Orleans area, including responding to the immediate needs of those in need of medical care or those too old, too young, too sick, neglected, abused and deprived of love. ARNO promotes the foster, adoption and reunion of pets with their families as well as spaying and neutering all companion animals through our no-kill shelter. For more information, visit www.animalrescueneworleans.org.