Arnaud’s Restaurant Names New Pastry Chef

Jen Giragos. Photo provided by Arnaud’s Restaurant.

NEW ORLEANS — Arnaud’s Restaurant has named Jen Giragos its pastry chef, bringing more than 20 years of experience in fine dining restaurants, luxury hotels and private bakeries to the historic New Orleans restaurant. Originally from Southern California, Giragos specializes in plated desserts, custom cakes, chocolate work and sugar artistry.

Her passion for baking began in childhood, inspired by her Turkish grandmother and paternal aunt, who instilled in her an appreciation for family recipes, culinary traditions and the techniques behind them. Largely self-taught, Giragos also draws on her background in makeup artistry, sculpting and painting to bring creativity and precision to her pastry designs.

Prior to joining Arnaud’s, Giragos served as head pastry chef at Doris Metropolitan in New Orleans and worked at Emeril’s Restaurant, where she managed the bread program and was part of the team when the restaurant earned two Michelin stars in 2025. She has also owned and operated Wicked Queen Confections since 2010, specializing in custom cakes and pastries.

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An avid history enthusiast with an appreciation for New Orleans culture, Giragos brings her experience to Arnaud’s century-old culinary legacy. As pastry chef, she oversees the restaurant’s pastry and dessert program, honoring its longstanding traditions while bringing her own creativity and craftsmanship to refining recipes and techniques.