Army Corps, Port of New Orleans Announce Completion of Deepening Facilities Access Channel

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the non-Federal sponsor, the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), announced the completion of deepening the access channel adjacent to Port NOLA facilities. This project was provided $5.82M for construction in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The primary purpose of the project is to deepen the Port of New Orleans Access Channel to -50 feet to accommodate deep draft traffic. The study area is the access channel in front of the Port’s container facility on the Mississippi River between RM 98.3L to RM 100.6L. This reach of the Mississippi River is adjacent to the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Col. Cullen Jones, New Orleans District Commander said, “USACE is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Port of New Orleans to advance this critical navigation effort to deepen the Port NOLA Access Channel to a depth of 50’. The Port of New Orleans provides both a regional and national value to the nation. With the Port of New Orleans being one of the busiest in the U.S., this project will play a key role in meeting future needs.”

“I worked for port and waterways money when negotiating the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill with projects like this in mind. Deepening the Port of New Orleans Facilities digs up new channels for economic opportunity for Louisiana and our country,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

“The completion of this deepening project is a tremendous victory for our region and our economy. This deepened channel unlocks new opportunities for trade, attracts larger vessels, and creates jobs that will strengthen Louisiana’s economy. I was proud to champion and vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made this project possible. This deepened channel positions Port NOLA to better support our industries and keep Louisiana competitive in the global marketplace,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

An evaluation of population growth trends, trade forecasts and examination of the current port capacities shows that there is economic justification for deepening the Port of New Orleans Access Channel. The Port of New Orleans being the only international container terminal in Louisiana and moving key commodities of poultry, coffee, natural rubber and steel plays a key role in meeting future needs for the Mississippi River. Therefore, deepening the Port Access Channel is expected to provide national economic benefits.

“We want to thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our federal delegation for this significant infrastructure investment as well as for two other historic projects that are vital to the future of the maritime industry in Louisiana- the federal hurricane protection system, and the 50-foot deepening of the river,” said Acting Port NOLA President & CEO Ronald Wendel Jr. “These critical improvements ensure we remain a resilient and competitive leader in global trade.”

Fore more information on the project, visit https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Projects/PONO-Deepening/.