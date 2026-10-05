Armstrong’s Supply Receives Siemens Award

NEW ORLEANS — Armstrong’s Supply Co. received the Siemens annual Business Excellence Eagle Award, also known as the Bronze Eagle Award, during a presentation Sept. 16 at the company’s New Orleans headquarters.

The award is presented annually to top-performing distributors that demonstrate excellence in sales achievements, market share, support capabilities, core product growth, partnership and collaboration. Armstrong’s was one of three distributors to receive the award in Siemens’ Central Region, which covers 12 states, and one of 12 recognized nationally in the Smart Infrastructure Electrical Products division.

The award was presented by Siemens Central Regional Channel Manager Greg Shropshire, National Account Manager Tom Gilbert, Area Sales Manager Chris Andrew, Distributor Sales Engineer Emily Bond and Senior Sales Engineer Dale Cyprien.

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“We’re honored to be recognized by Siemens with this incredible achievement,” said Mark Armstrong, vice president of Armstrong’s Supply. “Our partnership with Siemens dates back many decades, and we pride ourselves in having extensive product knowledge that allows us to be solution providers and the premier source for Siemens electrical products in the Gulf South.”

Established in 1924, Armstrong’s Supply is a fourth-generation family-owned distributor of electrical and lighting supplies. The company operates two locations in the New Orleans metropolitan area, including a decorative lighting showroom at its Mid-City headquarters, and serves both commercial and residential customers with electrical and lighting products and solutions.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure focuses on intelligent and adaptive infrastructure, connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. Its portfolio includes products, systems, solutions and services spanning power generation through consumption. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has approximately 78,500 employees worldwide, with global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.