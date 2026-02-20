Armstrong Park, Municipal Auditorium Strategic Master Plan Launched

NEW ORLEANS — Plans for the revitalization of Armstrong Park have been announced, back by a $1m combined investment to begin development of a Strategic Master Plan. This funding will start the work on a roadmap to turn Armstrong Park into a cultural space that celebrates New Orleans history and culture.

“This administration is proud to prioritize and secure the resources needed to begin this historic work,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “Armstrong Park is hallowed ground, home to Congo Square, the birthplace of Jazz, as well as our Municipal Auditorium, a historic cultural institution we intend to revitalize and reinvent. This master planning project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to honor that legacy while creating new cultural, community, and economic development opportunities for Treme and the entire city.”

Mayor Moreno has championed this vision from the beginning, working closely with Save Our Soul Coalition (SOSC) to ensure a shared commitment to reimagining Armstrong Park and Municipal Auditorium. In Dec. 2024, the City entered into a five-year Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with SOSC to undertake a Strategic Master Plan. However, funding for the plan was not allocated by the previous administration, delaying progress until now.

The Strategic Master Plan will guide the revitalization of Armstrong Park, addressing architecture and engineering, urban design, cultural programming, blue and green infrastructure, financing, governance, and community engagement. The City and SOSC will work in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation to hire a planning team with both local and national expertise.

“This is a monumental day for the citizens of New Orleans and for Save Our Souls,” said Jackie Harris, President of Save Our Soul Coalition, Inc. and Executive Director of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation. “For decades, the community has been requesting and waiting for support, restoration, and redevelopment of Armstrong Park. What had taken more than three years to advance was accomplished in less than 100 days. We thank Mayor Moreno, Councilmember King and the New Orleans City Council for their vision and support of this most important project.”

“With the New Direction of Mayor Moreno, the continuation of going back and forth from one administration to another on this issue is finally over,” said Cheryl Austin, Executive Director of the Greater Treme Consortium. “I’m looking forward to working together with the city, SOS and other organizations throughout this neighborhood. I’m so excited for what’s about to happen.”

Armstrong Park – Economic Impact and Long-Term Vision

“Armstrong Park stands as a sacred cornerstone of New Orleans culture. Its history, spirit, and legacy are immeasurable. As we embark on creating this master plan, we are committed to honoring our ancestors while opening doors to bold new ideas and meaningful opportunities for the next generation of culture bearers,” said District C Councilmember Freddie King, III. “Our vision is to ensure that the preservation of our culture uplifts its creators artistically, socially, and financially, so that cultural stewardship translates into real creative and economic opportunity for the people of New Orleans. We celebrate the authentic representation guiding this process and are committed to ensuring that same inclusive leadership is reflected in the team selected to shape the park’s future.”

“Standing in Armstrong Park, you feel the history and the rhythm of centuries of people who built the soul of this city from Congo Square’s music and celebration to the Municipal Auditorium’s century as a cultural touchstone,” said Councilmember at large, Matthew Willard. “This investment is about building a future where Armstrong Park becomes a center for culture, community, and economic growth that reaches far beyond its borders. Together, with the Mayor’s Office, the City Council, and the Save Our Souls Coalition, we’re committed to building a brighter New Orleans together.”

“I want to thank Councilman Freddie King for his leadership in moving this investment forward. Armstrong Park holds deep cultural and historic significance for our city, and a master plan of this magnitude must be shaped with the community at the center,” said District E Councilmember Jason Hughes. “I’m proud to stand with Councilman King, the Mayor, and the Save Our Souls Coalition because when government listens and moves in step with the community, we honor our history and strengthen our future.”

“At the Greater New Orleans Foundation, we remain committed to supporting Arts and Culture organizations that sustain our community’s heritage, help us share our history and traditions with the next generation, and inspire all of us to advance the Foundation’s vision of creating a community that is thriving, just, and sustainable for all,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As always, we are honored to partner with the city to work on transformative projects like this one. I want to thank Mayor Moreno and the City Council for securing the resources needed to have a robust planning process that includes the community as an essential partner and source of ideas and inspiration. We look forward to working with the city and our community to ensure we create an Armstrong Park that lives up to our hopes and dreams.”

City leadership said the goal is to create a cultural destination that is as important to New Orleans as the National WWII Museum is to the country – a destination that honors New Orleans heritage and drives economic growth for generations to come.

The funding was introduced to the City Council last week and is currently pending approval. Once approved, the planning process is expected to take approximately 9 to 12 months.