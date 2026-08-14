Aritzia Opens First Gulf Coast Store at Lakeside

METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has announced that Aritzia, the internationally recognized women’s fashion retailer, is now open. Located in the main mall, the new boutique marks Aritzia’s first store in the Gulf Coast region, bringing the brand’s elevated shopping experience and exclusive collection of in-house labels to Lakeside shoppers beginning Thursday, August 13.

Known for its Everyday Luxury philosophy, Aritzia offers beautifully designed apparel and accessories through an exclusive portfolio of sought-after brands, including Wilfred, Babaton, TNA, Golden by TNA, Sunday Best, The Group by Babaton, and more. The new boutique delivers a thoughtfully designed shopping environment, personalized styling, and timeless pieces that blend effortless sophistication with modern style.

To celebrate its grand opening, Aritzia will host a series of exclusive experiences and gifts throughout opening weekend. Customers who spend $400 or more will receive a premium gift with purchase, while those spending $150 or more will receive an exclusive Aritzia bag charm, available while supplies last.

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The celebration extends beyond the storefront with an immersive activation in Lakeside’s Center Court. From August 13 through August 25, guests are invited to experience a striking 10-foot-tall Aritzia shopping bag installation, creating the perfect backdrop for photos and social sharing as they celebrate the arrival of one of fashion’s most anticipated brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aritzia to Lakeside Shopping Center and celebrate the opening of its first Gulf Coast location,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “Introducing a brand of Aritzia’s caliber reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing highly sought-after retailers and exceptional experiences to our shoppers. This opening further strengthens Lakeside’s position as the Gulf South’s premier fashion destination.”

The arrival of Aritzia represents another milestone in Lakeside Shopping Center’s continued evolution as the Gulf South’s leading retail destination. As the first Aritzia store in the Gulf Coast region, the opening reinforces Lakeside’s commitment to introducing world-class brands and creating exceptional shopping experiences that attract visitors from across the region.