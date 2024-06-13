Argentina Wins Pastry World Cup Event in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On June 11, the Americas selection of the Pastry World Cup took place in New Orleans. It was the first time that the competition, organized by GL events, happened in the United States. New Orleans tourism officials lobbied to bring the event to the city to liven up the historically slow summer season.

Argentina, represented by Matias Dragún (chocolate candidate) and Lucas Carballo (sugar candidate), won the Americas Selection of the competition, prevailing over a field of six duos from the American continent. Paraguay and Colombia completed the podium, in second and third place, respectively. Chile received a wild-card spot for the Grand Final of the Pastry World Cup, which will happen on January 24 and 25, 2025 in France.

“The general level of work provided by the teams is extremely satisfying. Bringing teams from all over the continent together, here in Louisiana, is an incredible opportunity to see all these different ways of working, mixing all these different culinary cultures” said Ewald Notter, honorary president of the New Orleans event, in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for all the work that the candidates have done, the courage to expose themselves, and to have to convert months of training in such a short time, to be on the spot. As a former winner, I also want to tell them to persevere, to work hard and withstand criticism to achieve their dreams.”